American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) shareholders have earned a 63% return over the last year

While American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 63%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year American Hotel Income Properties REIT saw its revenue shrink by 12%. The stock is up 63% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that American Hotel Income Properties REIT shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - American Hotel Income Properties REIT has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

