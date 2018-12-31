What American households spend their money on

American households spent an average of $60,060 last year, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

American consumers spent the most on housing, $19,884, which was a 5.3% increase from the prior year. While the amount spent on rentals didn’t change much, the money spent on owned properties increased by 10.4%.

Transportation was the second-costliest expenditure, with consumers spending $9,576. This was driven largely by the increase in vehicle purchases, which surged 11.6% over the last year after declining over 9% the year before.

Food spending came to an average of $7,729 per household, a 7.3% increase from 2016. The spending was broken down into food at home ($4,363) and food away from home ($3,365).

Entertainment spending has been steadily increasing, jumping 10% over the last year, while cash contributions (i.e., charity donations) dropped by 10%.

Other notable percentage increases in spending include healthcare (specifically health insurance) and education.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

