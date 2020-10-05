'American Idol' alum shares her newborn baby has contracted COVID-19

“American Idol” alum Casey “Quigley” Goode has revealed that her newborn son was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he spiked a fever over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Goode claimed she received confirmation that Max was exposed to the virus “from direct contact with a medical professional who cared for him."

Goode, who gave birth on September 26, is currently quarantining in the pediatric intensive care unit with her little boy.

“They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am not showing symptoms yet,” Goode wrote. “Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here… but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.”

Goode shared updates about Max's health with her concerned fans throughout. In the clips, Max can be seen sleeping peacefully.

“I’m in shock right now,” she said. “I’m here by myself and I’m trying really hard to stay strong for him, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

On Sunday, Goode said that Max’s fever had broken, but he would need to remain on oxygen “for a while.”

According to the singer’s husband, Alex Goode, Max is expected to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

“Max is doing very well, he’s on oxygen just as a precautionary measure,” Alex explained on Instagram Story. “His fever is down.”

In a earlier version of this story, TODAY Parents incorrectly stated the baby contracted the virus from an employee at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Northridge, California.