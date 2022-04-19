'American Idol' judges save contestant after results reveal he's not in the top 10
Following a shocking contestant dropout, season 20 of "American Idol" moved to live episodes and revealed its top 14.
After bumping three singers from the competition on Sunday, American Idol doubled down with six more eliminations on Monday, revealing this season’s Top 14. Twenty nervous hopefuls remained atop the two-hour broadcast, with Ryan Seacrest gradually announcing the 10 singers being sent through by America’s votes. The four remaining slots were left to the judges […]
A new episode of 'American Idol' 2022 aired on Monday night on ABC. The singing competition show's host Ryan Seacrest announced the top 14, which included Leah Marlene. 'American Idol' fans shared their thoughts on her sped-up performance.
American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb was feeling a little cheeky Sunday, when just prior to his performance he revealed the deal he made with his brother Sheldon. “My family is super proud,” Whitcomb said. “My brother Sheldon calls me and he's like, ‘Man, if you make it through to the top 24, I'll get the American Idol logo tattooed on my butt.’ But I forgot about it. And then he sends me a photo of him in, like, a tattoo shop with this. It's my signature underneath it. And then I had to pay for it.” While some viewers, like American Idol’s own Ryan Seacrest, had trouble concentrating after such a visual, other viewers clearly heard Whitcomb make his own bold promise. “Like,I gotta do something hilarious now, too, so I'm going to get an American Idol tattoo if I make the top 10,” he said. Cameron crushed his performance and impressed the judges, particularly Luke Bryan. “You stood up there and really delivered it, and you showed how serious of an artist you're growing into and becoming. And, I mean, only on "American Idol" do you see butt tattoos.”
As the top 20 were revealed Sunday, semifinalist Cameron Whitcomb's brother made an indelible (and perhaps ill-advised) show of support.
With the contestants’ fates now in the viewers’ hands, a trio of American Idol hopefuls got the boot during Sunday’s three-hour (!) Easter egg-stravaganza, cementing this season’s Top 20. There were originally supposed to be four eliminations this week, but following Monday’s shocking announcement that Kenedi Anderson dropped out of the competition for “personal reasons,” […]
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident is moving forward in the competition
Christian Guardino look a left turn when he tackled “Creep” as an over-the-top vocal workout.
Guardino landed an impressive falsetto and made one judge visibly emotional with his rendition of "Imagine."
Jacob Moran was considered “one of the most incredibly talented people” of Season 20, but the judges still chose to send him home, along with five other singers.
After a couple irregular weeks defined by a rising CMT Music Awards and repeats, Monday primetime returned to normal with a three-way tie between top-rated programs American Idol, The Neighborhood and 9-1-1. Per fast affiliates, all those three titles earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. This is the second consecutive week CBS, ABC […]
Lakeview student Ada LeAnn is the youngest competitor on "American Song Contest," and performed her original song, "Natalie," Monday.
