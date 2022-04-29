American Idol winner Laine Hardy arrested after listening device found in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room

Laine Hardy, the season 17 winner of American Idol, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room at Louisiana State University.

A representative for LSU Police confirmed to EW that Hardy, 21, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of Louisiana statue 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication.

Hardy's attorney confirmed in a statement to EW that he "did receive a warrant for his arrest" and that he "has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department on this matter."

"Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy's profession, we ask for privacy at this time," the attorney added.

According to Hardy's booking documentation obtained by EW, LSU Police arrived at Hardy's former girlfriend's dormitory on April 7 after the victim and her roommate found a device under her futon. The victim initially mistook it for a phone charger but upon Google searching determined it was a VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder.

Reviewing the files retrieved from the recording device, authorities said they could hear what they perceived to be Hardy's voice as the device was delivered to the victim's room. Hardy's name was also mentioned among conversations. An arrest warrant was then approved on April 27.

The victim also alleged, as documented in Hardy's booking files, that the musician had previously recorded her by other means and allegedly admitted to planting a "bug" in her dorm that he later discarded.

Hardy first revealed that he had received a warrant from the LSU Police Department in a statement posted to social media Thursday night, though he only cited unspecified "allegations" made against him. He said he has been "fully cooperative" with authorities.

"I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," Hardy wrote in the statement. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Hardy was previously set to appear on American Idol for this coming Monday's 20th-anniversary reunion celebration.

