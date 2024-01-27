American Indian College Fund Scholarship Season Begins February 1

The American Indian College Fund announced earlier this week that its scholarship season opens on February 1, 2024. Hundreds of scholarships in all areas of study are available for Indigenous students.

Indigenous students attending tribal colleges and universities can receive additional scholarship support.

The College Fund encourages any Native American who is a U.S. citizen and an enrolled tribal citizen, or descendant of an enrolled tribal citizen, of a state or federally recognized tribe are encouraged to apply. Applicants must also have a minimum cumulative 2.0 grade point average and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Click here to sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The College Fund will host a free scholarship kick-off informational webinar February 1 at 6:00 p.m. MST. To attend please register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TxHxRBkeQlKe6SxFnTyquA#/registration. The webinar will be recorded, and other virtual opportunities will be available throughout the scholarship season on the dates below:

March 20

April 9

April 25

May 23

College Fund staff will also conduct in-person recruiting at community events, including the American Indian Higher Education Consortium’s Student Conference, the Stanford Powwow, and the California Indian Big Time and Social Gathering at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net