American influencer facing jail time in Dubai after arguing with car rental employee: 'It can warrant up to two years in prison'

The mother of a 29-year-old influencer is pleading for help after alleging her daughter is facing jail time in Dubai following a public altercation.

Tierra Allen, who runs the popular “Sassy Trucker” social accounts, is facing jail time in Dubai after arguing with a car rental employee. Allen’s TikTok and YouTube channel are dedicated to documenting her life as a female truck driver. She was reportedly in Dubai on vacation when she and a friend had gotten into what her mom called a “very minor fender bender” with their rental car at the end of May which led to the argument.

Dubai, which is part of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), is known for its luxury shopping and skyscraper-filled skyline. It’s a popular travel destination, and a YouTube video suggests that Allen posted suggests that she even considered leaving Houston, where she was living at the time, and moving there.

But tourists, especially Americans, are warned to pay attention to the decency and morality laws in Dubai, as they are much stricter than anywhere in the U.S. For example, officials are allowed to arrest citizens who swear or make rude gestures in public — and even online — or commit public displays of affection.

Allen’s mom, Tina Baxter, told a local Houston outlet that after the fender bender, Allen went to the car rental company to get her ID, credit card and some other personal items. Baxter said her daughter “found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money” and alleged that the employee speaking to her daughter was “very aggressive” and “screaming at her.”

Baxter did not want to reveal the amount of money that was demanded, claiming she worried the publicized details could get her daughter in more trouble.

Allen allegedly began to scream back at the employee and claimed he subsequently chased her out of the building. She called Baxter when she got back to where she was staying.

“She was scared, she was afraid,” Baxter recalled. “She was very panicked.”

A member of Dubai’s police force allegedly showed up and arrested Allen, although it’s not clear how soon after the argument this happened. The car rental employee also allegedly doubled the amount of cash required to give Allen back her ID.

“It’s very frightening. The longer she’s been there the more reality has started to kick in,” Baxter said. “It’s been very emotional. There are some days I stay up all night crying.”

Baxter reached out to the organization Detained in Dubai, which offers legal consultation for clients who are involved with U.A.E. law violations. Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling told Newsweek that she’s contacted Texas political representatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, to work with the U.S. consulate to prevent Allen from going to prison. A spokesperson added that the U.S. Embassy and consulate in the U.A.E. could not comment on Allen’s case, due to the privacy act.

“She’s being charged for shouting, which is actually a crime technically under the U.A.E.laws,” Stirling explained to Fox26. “It’s offensive behavior, and it can warrant up to two years in prison.”

Cruz’s office said in a statement on July 19: “We have spoken to the family of Tierra Young Allen and have contacted the Department of State about the case. Sen. Cruz will continue to gather details and engage on this case until Ms. Allen is returned home to her family.”

Stirling founded Detained in Dubai after a friend was “wrongfully detained” in the U.A.E. more than 15 years ago.

“The agency actually said to her, they’d drop the police case if she paid money,” Stirling continued to Fox26. “So it’s a form of extortion and blackmail, and it’s extremely common with these rental car companies.”

Detained in Dubai has covered multiple cases in Dubai where tourists were allegedly arrested for not shelling out tens of thousands of dollars for their personal possessions after returning a rental car.

“I have never seen her so stressed,” Baxter said about her daughter. “She just wants to return safely home to the U.S. and return back to work.”

