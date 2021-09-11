American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase American International Group's shares before the 15th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.28 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, American International Group has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $54.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American International Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see American International Group paying out a modest 27% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see American International Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. American International Group has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid American International Group? Companies like American International Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. American International Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American International Group is facing. For example, American International Group has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

