American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.32

The board of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.32 per share on the 31st of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is around the industry average.

American International Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, American International Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 6.6% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

American International Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. American International Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 63% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

American International Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for American International Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

