American-Iranian man detained in Iran undergoes surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 84-year-old American-Iranian man who has been detained in Iran for more than five years underwent surgery on Tuesday to clear a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters have described as life-threatening.

The surgery on Baquer Namazi “appears to have been a success and Baquer is awake, although he remains groggy,” according to a statement from Namazi's attorney, Jared Genser. He is expected to remain in the intensive care unit for two more days and then be transferred to a general recovery ward before being released.

Genser and Namazi's son, Babak, urged Iran weeks ago to lift a travel ban that has kept his father inside the country so that he could receive medical care in another country.

Instead, the surgery occurred in Iran, and Genser said that though the family was grateful that the operation went well, “dire concerns remain about the quality of aftercare available in Iran, the significant risk of Covid-19 exposure in the hospital, and the need for a stress-free environment for recovery, all of which threaten Baquer’s survival and long-term well-being.”

He reiterated his demand that Iran permit Namazi to leave the country immediately to continue his medical recovery and to reunite with his family.

Namazi, a former UNICEF representative and dual Iranian-American national, was detained in 2016 when he traveled to Tehran to see his son Siamak Namazi, a businessman arrested in Iran months earlier. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the United States and United Nations say were trumped-up spying charges.

Baquer Namazi was granted medical furlough in 2018 and his sentence was subsequently commuted to time served, but Iranian authorities have not permitted him to leave the country. Siamak Namazi remains jailed in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ammon Bundy: Report on far-right group undercounted members

    Ammon Bundy took issue with the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights report, saying People’s Rights is actually much larger and more of a network than an official organization. The report, released last week, found that the organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year to more than 33,000 members, rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada. People's Rights now had 62,337 members as of Saturday, he said.

  • Amnesty to shut Hong Kong offices given national security law risks

    International rights group Amnesty International said on Monday it would close its Hong Kong offices because a China-imposed security law had now made it "effectively impossible" for rights groups to work freely without the risk of reprisals. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, the chair of Amnesty’s international board, said in a statement that the two offices would close by year-end, noting an intensification of a crackdown that has forced at least 35 groups to disband under the law this year. "This decision, made with a heavy heart, has been driven by Hong Kong’s national security law, which has made it effectively impossible for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals,” said Singh Bais.

  • US retailers stop selling security cameras made by some Chinese companies

    Home Depot and Best Buy have pulled the products of Chinese tech surveillance makers linked to human rights abuses from their shelves.

  • U.N. experts condemn U.S. expulsions of Haitian migrants

    UN human rights experts on Monday condemned Washington's expulsions of Haitian migrants and refugees, saying they formed part of a policy of "racialised exclusion" of Black Haitians at U.S. ports of entry. Under its so-called Title 42 policy passed last year by the administration of former President Donald Trump on sanitary grounds, the United States has authorised the collective expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers. So far, it has returned hundreds of migrants from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, to Haiti and moved thousands for processing away from the encampment, U.S. officials have said.

  • Sudan coup: Military dissolves civilian government and arrests leaders

    Protesters in Khartoum denounce the coup, as soldiers cut off main roads and restrict the internet.

  • Liberia ex-warlord Taylor sues for pensions, benefits

    Former Liberian warlord-turned-president Charles Taylor, jailed for five decades for war crimes, has filed a lawsuit against his country's government over its "refusal" to pay his pension and retirement benefits, according to a court statement.

  • Democrats press Biden admin to lift embassy ban on discussing gay marriage

    More than 60 House Democrats are calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lift the State Department's blanket ban on U.S. diplomats lobbying for gay

  • Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

    Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings. Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out its top general from its meetings . ASEAN's refusal to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to represent Myanmar at the summit was its harshest rebuke yet of the country's military rulers since they ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

  • Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

    Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and repeated assertions by Israel's top strategic partner, the United States, that there had been no advance warning of the move. Israel's decision marked what critics say was a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.

  • Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices due to national security law

    Amnesty International said Monday it will close its two Hong Kong offices by the end of the year. Driving the news: The organization cited Beijing's national security law, which has made it harder for human rights groups to operate in Hong Kong. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two Amnesty offices focused on local human rights education and research and advocacy in the region. The big picture: Hong Kong has been an "NGO hub," according to Reuters, bu

  • Misinformation, violence and social media: Five things we learned from the Facebook files

    Company faces SEC complaint alleging it misled investors about its harms

  • US, UN target Libyan over abuse of migrants

    The United States and the United Nations imposed sanctions on a Libyan accused of abuses of migrants amid growing alarm over human trafficking and inhumane conditions in the key gateway to Europe.