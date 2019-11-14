American ISIS fighter stranded in no-man's to be repatriated to U.S., Turkey says

An man identified by Turkish news reports as a U.S. citizen is stuck in the heavily militarized no-man's land between Greece and Turkey, on Nov. 11, 2019. More

A suspected American national and Islamic State group fighter who has been stranded in heavily militarized no-man's land between Turkey and Greece will be repatriated to the United States, Turkey’s state-run news agency said Thursday.

Turkish media have identified the man as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was a U.S. citizen of Jordanian background. USA TODAY has not been able to independently verify his identity. The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump in Washington.

'A big fan':Trump welcomes Turkey's Erdogan despite concern over Syria attack

The issue of repatriating foreign nationals who fought for the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, in Syria and Iraq remains a divisive issue, with many countries refusing to accept the former terrorist fighters and their families on national security grounds. The United States and Britain have attempted to strip some Islamic State group members of their citizenship, a move that contravenes a 1961 United Nations convention on statelessness. Turkey has been heavily critical of the move, partly because many former ISIS fighters have ended up on its territory.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that Mohammad Darwis B. was left stranded in the border zone between Turkey and Greece after he was deported from Turkey on Monday. He asked to be granted admission to Greece, but after authorities there also refused to take him in he ended up marooned in the fortified buffer zone.

The making of an American terrorist:Hoda Muthana joined ISIS. Now she can't return home

Turkey's interior ministry said it launched a repatriation process to the U.S. after receiving assurances from U.S. authorities that he will be allowed to travel home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American ISIS fighter stranded in no-man's land to be sent to U.S.