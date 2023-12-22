American-Israeli citizen taken hostage by Hamas dies in Gaza

An American citizen who was taken hostage by Hamas during the 7 October attacks on Israel has died in captivity in Gaza, according to a group representing hostages’ families.

Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old US and Israeli dual national, was out for a walk with his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, in the Kibbutz Nir Oz where they lived that morning when Hamas militants stormed across the border into Israel, the Missing Persons Families Forum said.

The couple was reportedly shot at, with Gadi Haggai left critically injured.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

The Israeli military told the Haggai’s family members 10 days after the surprise attacks that the couple were among the hundreds of people being held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza, reported CTV News.

Then, on Friday, the Missing Persons Families Forum revealed that Gadi Haggai was confirmed to have dead.

His body is still being held in Gaza, the statement said.

“Gadi was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flautist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life,” the forum said in the statement.

Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old US and Israeli dual national, and his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, were both kidnapped on 7 October (Supplied)

“We share in the profound grief of the Haggai family.”

The details of how he died remain unclear.

Ms Haggai is still being held captive by Hamas, the forum said.

Around 240 people were believed to have been taken captive during Hamas’ surprise attacks on 7 October.

Since then, 110 hostages have been released after the Israeli government reached a landmark deal with Hamas last month.