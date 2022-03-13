‘They Kept Shooting’: American Journalist Killed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

Corbin Bolies, Tracy Connor
·4 min read
Mike Coppola
Mike Coppola

American journalist and documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud has been killed in Irpin, Ukraine, according to the chief of police of Kyiv.

Renaud, whose New York Times press pass and American passport were posted on social media, was a legendary filmmaker, covering some of the world’s worst human tragedies. The New York Times said in a statement that he was not on assignment for them and that their press pass with his name and photo was old.

CBS News said Monday that it had confirmed Renaud was killed by Russian forces.

“A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today,” local police chief Andriy Nebytov posted on Facebook. “Another journalist is injured. Now they are trying to remove the victim from the war zone. Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness.”

Juan Arredondo, who was traveling with Renaud during the attack and hospitalized for his injuries, told a journalist that the two had tried crossing a bridge in Irpin to film refugees leaving when they were attacked by Russian forces at a checkpoint.

“We got into a car—somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed the checkpoint and they [started] shooting at us,” Arredondo said. “So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting.”

He said he saw Renaud get shot in the neck.

The journalist’s death comes after days of fierce street battles in Irpin, a suburb about three miles outside Kyiv, which led to the deaths of multiple civilians. It was in Irpin where the slain bodies of a family of three—including a small child—were photographed by The New York Times, becoming a symbol for the world of the horror caused by Putin’s war.

Brent and his brother Craig, working under the moniker Renaud Brothers, have won several awards for their documentary work, including a Peabody and two Columbia DuPont awards.

The brothers have reported from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as natural disasters like the Haiti earthquake. He and his brother have also covered political extremism in Egypt, Libya, and across Africa.

One of the Renaud brothers’ recent productions is Meth Storm, about the drug crisis in Arkansas, where they grew up. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Brent explained why they were drawn to the topic.

“There’s so much judgement and analysis on people who use drugs in our culture and on social media and cable news. Our work was the reaction to that notion,” he said. “We were trying to embed ourselves in places where most people couldn’t go and allow those characters to reveal themselves to us and show context and empathy for their stories.”

Renaud had taken risks from the very start of his career to bring the public stories from war zones.

Here’s What Putin Doesn’t Want You to Know About What’s Happening Inside Russia Right Now

He told Filmmaker magazine in 2013 that when he was just out of college he financed a trip to Cambodia and got an interview with a top general of two rival prime ministers.

“On the first day filming I found myself on the wrong side of town with the wrong players, and nearly got killed when the car I was riding in busted through a military checkpoint, drawing fire on the car from the soldiers,” he said. “On another occasion I jumped on a motorbike with a translator and rode into the jungle for an interview with a villager I had managed to set up. What I failed to realize was that the subject I was to interview lived in a village still controlled by the Khmer Rouge, the brutal communist rebels who were responsible for killing one third of the entire population of the country in the 1970’s.

“Things got bad enough that it required a heavily armed military—fortunately orchestrated by the general I had made friends with at the beginning of the trip.”

He told the magazine that he and his brother had been in Cairo covering a crackdown of the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Just pulling out video cameras on the streets there to document the demonstrations was impossible to do safely,” he said. “Twice we were attacked by thugs who did not want the brutal tactics of the military witnessed by the international media.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • American journalist killed in Ukraine 'paid his life' for covering war, Kyiv police chief says

    "A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today," Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov wrote on Facebook.

  • American journalist killed in Ukraine

    A freelancer who formerly worked on New York Times projects was killed covering the war in Ukraine, the Times confirmed on Sunday. What they're saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," the Times wrote in a statement emailed to Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.”Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), h

  • Trump calls on supporters to 'lay down their very lives' to defend US against Critical Race Theory

    Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in South Carolina to "lay down their very lives" to defend the US against Critical Race Theory.

  • How to stop the Ukraine invasion from becoming a Nuclear War

    U.S. doesn't have to be drawn into a nuclear war over Russian aggression in Ukraine

  • China's daily cases of symptomatic COVID more than triple

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily figure in two years and more than triple the caseload of the previous day, as surging infections in a northeastern province squeeze health resources. China's case count is far lower than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible. The surge prompted health authorities to allow the public to buy rapid self-test kits for the first time to help detect infections quickly, as some experts said China's earlier strategy based on nucleic acid test - requiring medical workers to take samples - had become harder with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

  • ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Russia’s Fake News Law, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

    "Russia has responded to sanctions by banning the export of Russian-made cars, but a Russian-made car is just a drunk bear on roller skates," Michael Che quips

  • US journalist Brent Renaud 'killed in Ukraine'

    An American journalist has been shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to reports.

  • Russia expert: Putin 'cornered like a rat' and will do whatever necessary to lash out

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling “cornered like a rat” as his Ukrainian invasion lingers into its third week, a former U.S. intelligence officer told Fox News, and his personal history suggests he will continue to lash out in order to regain the upper hand.

  • American filmmaker killed in Ukraine

    An American photographer and videographer was killed in Ukraine and another journalist was injured covering the war with Russia.Kyiv Regional Police Chief Andriy Nebytov wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that video journalist Brent Renaud had been killed in Ukraine. "A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today," Nebytov wrote, according to a Facebook translation of the post. "Another journalist is injured. Now they...

  • Russia strikes military base near Polish border as it steps up its offensive, Ukraine says

    Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134 a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere. Residents of the capital Kyiv woke again to the sound of air raid sirens and city authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of essential food items for the 2 million people who have not yet fled from Russian forces attempting to encircle the city. Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people had been killed.

  • ‘Would-be tyrant’: Republican targeted by Trump at rally hits back

    Tom Rice faces Trumpist challenger because of vote to impeach over the deadly Capitol attack Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a rally in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A Republican congressman attacked by Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday called the former president a “would-be tyrant”. Tom Rice voted to impeach Trump over the deadly Capitol attack and will face a Trump-endorsed challenger later this year. In a statement,

  • Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

    Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday as he rejected an attempt by Trump to countersue. E. Jean Carroll's single claim of defamation “could have been tried and decided — one way or the other — long ago," U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said. In a written ruling dated Thursday but publicly filed Friday, Kaplan cited delays caused by Trump's legal tactics as he rejected the former president's attempt to countersue Carroll under a law sometimes used to challenge defamation lawsuits that unfairly make claims.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, Slams ‘Fillers, Procedures,’ Says They ‘Conceal The Reality Of Who We Are’

    Jamie Lee Curtis wanted to show her real body for her new film ‘Everything Everywhere,’ saying that fillers and procedures “conceal the reality of who we are.”

  • Ukrainian veterans in Poland are heading back to join the fight, calling Russians 'thieves and bandits'

    Over 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled into Poland since the war began. But some Ukrainian veterans in Poland are heading in the other direction.

  • Former NYT contributor killed, other journalists wounded by Russian fire, Kyiv police say

    Ukraine national police said foreign journalists wounded, former New York Times contributor killed by Russian forces

  • More civilians than soldiers killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine, says Kyiv’s defence minister

    ‘I want this to be heard not only in Kyiv but all over the world,’ says Oleksii Reznikov

  • Filmmaker And Journalist Brent Renaud Killed While Covering War In Ukraine

    Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed when Russian troops opened fire while he was covering the war in Ukraine, authorities said on Sunday. The head of Kyiv’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, also said that another journalist was injured. A reporter for the Kyiv Independent said that another reporter also was injured. Renaud had done […]

  • Trump blasts stories about 'mothballed' plane as fake news

    Former President Trump on Saturday denied reports that his personal plane has been "mothballed" in New York, calling the stories "fake news."Trump's personal Boeing 757 was a hallmark of his 2016 campaign, but last year it was reported to be sitting idle in a state of disrepair in New York.The former president, however, disputed the news on Saturday, seemingly referring to assertions from publications including the Daily Mail that he didn't...

  • Captured Russian pilot admits to bombing civilians, urges Russia to stop assault: 'We have already lost this war'

    "I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.

  • Trump Says He ‘May Have To’ Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech

    “In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," the former president said. "I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder."