American killed after "rogue wave" hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. citizen was killed when a monster wave hit a cruise ship off the coast of Argentina, the State Department confirmed. Four other people were injured.
Four others were injured in the incident on board a cruise ship bound for Antarctica.
A Topeka woman tells about how an explosion occurred beneath the floor of a heavy-duty inflatable vehicle on which she was riding on Antarctica.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are researching the exact causes of the waves, but they can appear as "walls of water."
A rogue wave hit a cruise ship while it was traveling toward Argentina, killing one passenger and injuring four others, Viking Cruises said on Thursday. The company said in a statement that the wave hit its Viking Polaris ship around 10:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday as it sailed to the city of Ushuaia, which…
