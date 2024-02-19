American Legion of Brighton names firefighter, officer and teacher of the year

BRIGHTON — A police officer, firefighter and teacher were recognized Thursday, Feb. 15, for their service to the community of Brighton.

The first-ever American Legion Public Service Awards for Brighton took place Thursday at the American Spirit Centre, 10590 E. Grand River Ave.

Brighton Police Officer Jeremy Bell was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Brighton Area Fire Authority Captain/Fire Inspector Derrick Bunge was named Firefighter of the Year. Brian Hauessler, a sixth-grade teacher at Maltby Intermediate School, was named Teacher of the Year.

American Legion Sixth District Commander Roger Deaton said the veterans service organization has community programs to recognize public service workers, but this is the first time it’s happened in Brighton.

“This is great for the (American Legion) to give back to the community and gives an opportunity for everybody to see our wonderful post,” Deaton said.

The American Legion Post 235 also includes VFW Post 4357 and Amvets Post 1775.

“It’s unique that we can all get together and work under one roof,” Deaton said. “As our military community’s been getting smaller, we’re seeing a lot of the posts needing to do what we do here. We are a beacon.”

Bell served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating high school. He spent four years working for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Brighton Police Department. Bell led the department in arrests, traffic stops and reports last year.

In the last four years, Bell has received 14 commendations — including five for lifesaving. Bell also volunteers with Meals on Wheels. He was nominated by Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochota. He received a plaque and challenge coin from VFW Post 4357 Commander Steve Conaway.

“I’m honored,” Bell said.

Bunge serves the city of Brighton, Brighton Township and Genoa Township. He's earned 13 unit citations, three certificates of commendation and a Medal of Valor. Bunge received a plaque and challenge coin from American Legion Post 235 Commander Mike Omstead.

American Legion Post 235 Commander Mike Omstead presents a plaque and challenge coin to Brighton Area Fire Authority Captain/Fire Inspector Derrick Bunge.

“It’s humbling and I’m overly honored,” Bunge said. “We’ve got so many people who could have deserved the award in the department.”

Hauessler has spent more than two decades with Brighton Area Schools. He teaches math and science at Maltby Intermediate. Hauessler served in the Air National Guard during the 1990s and his daughter serves in the U.S. Air Force. He's active with his church and volunteers with youth athletics. Hauessler was surprised with the award during class in late December. He received his plaque and challenge coin from Amvets Post 1775 Commander Tim Maher.

“It was a great honor ... to be in the great company of firefighters and police was really cool,” Hauessler said.

Deaton noted the three awardees were also recognized at the state level, with American Legion Department of Michigan Commander Brian Mohlman in attendance. Deaton said nominees don’t need to be veterans to be awarded.

“This is for the person who deserves it,” Deaton said.

