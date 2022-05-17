American Legion deputy director among 11 jailed in Indiana child solicitation sting

An American Legion deputy director who oversees programming involving youths across the country was among 11 men arrested in a child solicitation sting out of Johnson County last week, the organization confirmed to IndyStar Tuesday.

Jeff Hendricks, 49, of Unionville, is facing preliminary suspicion of child solicitation and resisting law enforcement charges after he agreed to meet and have sex with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Greenwood on May 10, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. The 14-year-old girl was actually a team of undercover agents, and Hendricks was arrested at the planned meeting spot.

An American Legion spokesperson on Tuesday told IndyStar that Hendricks is the deputy director of the Americanism division in the organization's national office, which is based in Indianapolis. He has since been put on administrative leave.

"The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated," the organization said in a statement. "We will fully support the investigation and judicial process as it moves forward."

The Americanism division oversees programming related to the American spirit and patriotism, according to a spokesperson, and includes youth programs. Minutes from a Spring 2021 organization meeting indicate Hendricks has participated in conferences related to youth education and youth law enforcement cadets.

Hendricks' LinkedIn page claims he's been a deputy director with the organization since February 2018. He wrote in his job description that he manages a portfolio of national programs "that serve over a million youths nationwide."

Hendricks and 10 other men were arrested last week by investigators in Johnson County who posed as minors online. Detectives as part of the sting creating fake profiles on websites, making it “very clear” the profile is for a minor, Johnson County sheriff's officials said. The suspects messaged the profiles and traveled to meet who they believed were underage teenagers.

The case against Hendricks began on Reddit, when the man responded to a post from undercover detectives advertising an "Indiana Hookup," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives in messages through the website told Hendricks they were a 14-year-old girl and asked the man to bring condoms. He agreed, according to the affidavit. In messages, investigators said, Hendricks talked about fantasies and said he has "helped girls bring them to life no matter how twisted or perverted." He also said he enjoys sex and "teaching."

Hendricks was arrested in Greenwood while attempting to meet the 14-year-old, the affidavit indicates. After being lured into a house by a police decoy, he was confronted by officers and handcuffed after a brief struggle.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess on Tuesday told IndyStar his office was not aware any of the other men arrested work with children or hold public office.

Hendricks told jail booking officials he was self-employed, Burgess said.

Formal charges have yet to be filed in connection to the solicitation sting. An attorney for Hendricks could not be found Tuesday.

