American Legion District 8 to gather in Scranton for 2023 Fall meeting

Sep. 14—Dickinson, ND — Members of North Dakota's American Legion Posts from the 8th District, along with their dedicated Auxiliary, are preparing to convene in Scranton, ND, for their highly anticipated 2023 Fall District meeting. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, commencing at 10 a.m. MST at the Scranton Community Center, located at 104 Main Street.

District Commander Jason Anderson, representing Scranton Post 151, will preside over the session. He will be joined by Department Commander Clarence L. Carroll, III, from Larimore Post 97 and several other esteemed Department Officers. The meeting is touted as the premier event of the year and serves as a platform for important discussions and updates concerning various Legion initiatives and activities.

During the proceedings, the District Oratorical Contest Chairman will provide insight into the forthcoming High School Oratorical Contest, while the District Boys State Chairman will offer an overview of the achievements of the American Legion North Dakota Boys State, held this past June at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND.

"These educational programs have a profound impact on young minds, promoting civic engagement and fostering leadership skills," an American Legion spokesperson said.

One of the central topics on the agenda will revolve around membership campaigns at both the Department and National levels, aimed at preserving the status of The American Legion as the largest veterans' organization in the country. District Posts' representatives will be called upon to contribute to the cause by making their 2024 membership turn-in during the Post roll call.

The North Dakota Department of the American Legion encompasses an impressive community of nearly 12,000 Legionnaires, 6,000 Auxiliary members and 1,000 Sons of the American Legion, spread across 206 North Dakota communities. Established by Congress in 1919, the Legion stands as a patriotic and mutual-help organization for wartime veterans, upholding its core values through four pillars of Legion service: Veterans Affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism and children and youth.

Dickinson, the seat of Stark County, is proud to be a part of this larger mission to support veterans and their families. The American Legion Matthew Brew Post #3 is join with the other posts at the annual gathering to highlight its successes and ongoing initiatives. With Department Headquarters, located in West Fargo, the Legion's influence extends across the state, making a substantial impact on the lives of those who have served our nation.