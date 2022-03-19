American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

CLAUDIA LAUER
·4 min read

James “Jimmy” Hill refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis, his family said Saturday.

Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, this week, as Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital. His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.

In an interview from Pittsburgh Saturday, Hill’s sister, Katya Hill, called her brother’s relationship with Irina a “beautiful love story, but unfortunately it has a tragic ending.”

Katya Hill said Irina's illness had progressed to the point that she had lost the ability to walk and much of the use of her hands. She said her brother — a native of Eveleth, Minnesota, who was living in Driggs, Idaho — had spent months trying to secure treatments to stop the progression of the disease and had finally arranged for treatment in February.

Katya said, as his older sister, she tried to convince him to postpone his trip as she saw reports of Russian tanks lining up at the Ukrainian border. But her brother was desperate to help stop the progression of Irina's disease, and she said to an extent he thought the world wouldn't let the invasion happen.

“He said, ‘I don’t know what I would do if I lost her, I have to try to do everything I can to try to stop the progression of MS,’” Katya said. “My brother sacrificed his life for her.”

Katya said the two met while her brother, who taught social work and forensic psychology at universities in various countries, was teaching a class in Ukraine. He knew instantly that he was in love and they spent years together, talking for hours every day on the phone when Jimmy was back in the Unites States.

Katya said in the last few weeks as the bombings grew more frequent and resources more scarce, her brother had been daydreaming of ways to get Ukrainian families to the U.S. to set up a “little Ukraine” at his Airbnb properties he owned in Idaho and Montana. She said her brother loved Ukraine and even on the day he was killed, friends had helped her piece together that he had decided to stay to be with Teslenko and her mother at the hospital.

It was initially reported that Jimmy was gunned down while waiting in a breadline, but Katya said the family had received new details through their senators and from Jimmy's friends in Ukraine Saturday.

Katya said Jimmy and a friend who lives near the hospital had gone to an area where they had heard buses were waiting to evacuate people who wanted to leave the city via a safe corridor. There were more than a thousand people already waiting in line, and Jimmy told the friend he was going to return to the hospital. The friend told Katya that Russian shelling began as he was leaving, and the blast that killed her brother had caused the friend to lose hearing in one of her ears.

Katya said her family is still waiting to hear directly from the U.S. State Department to get details of where his body is.

Chernihiv police and the State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. The Associated Press reached out to the State Department to confirm details of Hill's death, but had not received information as of early Saturday.

In poignant posts on Facebook in the weeks before his death, Hill described “indiscriminate bombing” in a city under siege. Katya said he had described increasing hardships in a Facebook Messenger group, starting each day by saying he was still alive.

But electricity and heat had been cut off, and food and supplies were becoming more scarce. Katya said he would go out to wait in line for food and supplies and bring back whatever he could for the hospital staff.

Most patients at the hospital had moved to the basement bomb shelter, but Irina and her mother remained in the upper levels because of the cold and so she could continue the treatment.

Katya said Irina's mother had been told about Jimmy's death, but had not wanted to tell her daughter. She said they had hoped for help to evacuate back to their home village southeast of Kyiv, where Irina's father was waiting, but it was unclear whether they could find an ambulance to take them or a safe route for the trip.

___

Associated Press journalist Derek Karikari contributed to this report from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Hospitals and doctors all over Europe work to get young patients out of Ukraine

    Some of the millions who have fled Ukraine are dealing not only with the trauma of war but also with serious health conditions like cancer.

  • Bush, Clinton visit Ukrainian church in Chicago to show 'solidarity'

    Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton this week visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Driving the news: The former presidents placed sunflowers — the Ukrainian national flower — outside the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church in Chicago, according to an Instagram video posted on Bush's page. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"These flowers say ‘in solidarity.' ... Th

  • Man is sentenced in Californian kidnap once labeled a 'hoax'

    Matthew Muller, who had already been serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced Friday to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins in 2015.

  • Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring 'age of intimidation'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.” Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia. “That is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails,” Johnson said.

  • Judge rules Kim Davis, who denied same-sex marriage licenses in Kentucky, violated couples' rights

    Former Rowan County, Kentucky, Clerk Kim Davis violated two couples' constitutional rights by refusing to give them marriage licenses, a judge ruled.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky warns war will cost Russia for "generations" UNICEF urges stronger safeguards for Ukrainian child refugeesChina's Vice Foreign Minister blames NATO for war in UkraineKyiv mayor: Russians missiles hit residential neighborhood with preschoolUkraine’s ambassador disputes letter asking U.S. for resistance supportStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUN warns Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart"The "kamikaze"

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.

  • Scoop: White House considered sending Americans gas cards

    The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to help offset high prices, but faced strong opposition from congressional committees, which questioned the plan's viability and effectiveness. Why it matters: The Biden administration is feeling political pressure from high energy costs, made worse by Western sanctions against Russia, and Democrats desperately want to offer some kind of policy response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Putin will unleash ‘reckless firepower’ in Ukraine as invasion stalls, UK general warns

    ‘Russia is now pursuing a strategy of attrition’, UK’s chief of defence intelligence says

  • Labour trying to ‘open floodgates’ for Russian political donations, claims Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of trying to “open gates to a flood” of political donations from foreign citizens, including Russians living in Britain.

  • How jobs will change with a warming world

    Jobs and working conditions around the world are being altered by the effects of climate change and efforts to limit global warming. The big picture: Companies and countries are expected to create millions of new jobs over the next few decades as they take steps to reduce carbon emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Even under best-case scenarios, climate change will continue to take a toll on productivity and labo

  • Putin hails Russian invasion and ‘reunification’ of Crimea at huge pro-war stadium rally

    Thousands of Russians crammed into Moscow’s Luzhniki World Cup stadium

  • Putin Vows to Press On With Invasion at Moscow Rally as Ukraine Assault Stalls

    Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the assault in a rare public appearance at a gathering to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

  • Tourniquets, gauze and drones: Plymouth County organizes donation drive for Ukrainians

    Plymouth County is organizing a donation drive to send essential supplies to Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Speech At Massive Rally Cut Off On State TV, Technical Glitch Blamed

    At about the same time that President Joe Biden was on the phone discussing Russia with China’s Xi Jinping, and as Russian troops pounded Ukrainian cities, Vladimir Putin gathered close to 200,000 Muscovites in a soccer stadium to put his spin on things. It was billed as concert to mark the 8th anniversary of the […]

  • Russian TV cuts off Vladimir Putin mid-speech during major Moscow rally

    Russian state television cut President Vladimir Putin's speech mid-sentence as he was addressing tens of thousands of flag-waving supporters at Moscow's main football stadium on Friday as part of an anniversary of the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea.

  • Sharp rise in online child pornography: study

    The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found a rise across multiple categories of online child pornography in 2021. The organization said there was a 35 percent increase from 2020 to 2021 in suspected child sexual exploitation online. The group's cyber tipline received 29.3 million reports as it continues to track the threat to children online.The number of reports went up in categories such as CSAM (possession, manufacture and...

  • Parents call for longtime Jones College Prep principal to resign

    Members of the Jones Local School Council are calling on Jones College Prep principal Joseph Powers to resign, alleging he ignored reports of alleged misconduct at the school for years and violated Title IX protections for students.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Baker Hughes Joins Curbs in Russia Oilfield WorkBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on Ukr

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton scratch first stop on Caribbean tour after local protests about colonization

    The Duke and Duchess of Kensington's visit to a Belizean cacao farm was opposed by local villagers who cited colonialism and land disputes.