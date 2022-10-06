American man arrested for smashing man’s car in Thailand

An American man was arrested in Thailand for smashing a man’s car and threatening his family.

The 45-year-old man, identified only as Andigo, was arrested on Wednesday after he damaged the vehicle of a man, identified as Sunthorn, with rocks and threatened his mother and daughter, reported The Thaiger.

The incident, which was captured on camera, has circulated on social media. Andigo can be seen smashing Sunthorn’s pickup truck with a large rock. He also approaches the woman recording him and shouts, “Shut up! Back off, lady!”

In another video, Andigo can be seen surrounded by 10 police officers holding iron rods on a road in the Kanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province. He can be seen interacting with the officers and performing a Thai greeting before being pushed down to the ground by a rod.

Andigo was brought to a police station, where he later revealed that he damaged the car because he believed that it had been following him for two or three days.

According to Sunthorn, the foreigner also allegedly destroyed other public properties, including bins. He believes that Andigo had been intoxicated for two or three days prior and up to the incident.

Andigo is in Thailand under a one-month tourist visa, according to police. They will reportedly coordinate with the Tourist Police and the embassy before taking action in his prosecution.

Featured Image via เสือหมอบแมวเซา, ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

