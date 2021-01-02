The American Money Behind Blacklisted Chinese AI Companies

Brendon Hong
Sensetime
Sensetime

The Shanghai office of a Chinese artificial intelligence company called SenseTime is home to an inky map of an imagined landscape. Painted by a prominent contemporary artist named Qiu Zhijie, Map of Artificial Intelligence traces milestones of AI’s development in a geographical allegory. AI is SenseTime’s golden goose—and also why the U.S. blacklisted it, along with seven other Chinese tech enterprises, in October 2019.

SenseTime and the seven other firms were added to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Entity List for being part of “China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance.” But that has not steered American money away from these companies, which have been snapping up contracts offered by the Chinese government to track and identify its own citizens in invasive manners.

AI-powered surveillance in China has come a long way. It was only a few years ago when state media regularly aired reports showing rooms full of police officers, each hunched over a screen, watching footage recorded by security cameras to track suspects from pickpockets, to white-collar criminals, to meth kingpins.

Amazon Partner in China Is Making Facial-Recognition Tech to Track Uighurs

Last year, at least 200 million CCTV cameras formed the Skynet state surveillance system—“the eyes that safeguard the nation,” as state media calls it. Whereas identifying and tracking an individual once took many hours of collective human labor and tight coordination, all of that is now automated, with software processing footage in real time. Depending on directives issued by state security officials, Skynet can also single out people who are not criminals, but are instead dissidents, activists, or members of minority groups like the Xinjiang region’s Uighurs.

American investors have been eager to cut huge checks to Chinese AI companies, betting on massive payoffs that include contracts doled by the Chinese Communist Party.

SenseTime counts Qualcomm’s investment arm; Boston-based IDG Capital; Menlo Park’s Silver Lake; New York-based Tiger Global; and Fidelity International, the sibling firm of Boston’s Fidelity Investments, as investors of U.S. origin. Since 2014, SenseTime has bagged more than $2.6 billion from these investors as well as others from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, according to business intelligence provider CB Insights. These funds are used to build AI tools of many variations, including those of a Big Brother bent.

The Daily Beast reached out to the five firms for a comment. Only one responded.

Mariko Sanchanta, Fidelity International’s Asia Pacific head of corporate communications, said her employer is “a completely separate entity from Fidelity Investments” and that “we are not a U.S.-based firm.”

Abigail Johnson, one of the richest women in the world and the granddaughter of Fidelity Investments founder Edward Johnson II, is the chairman of Fidelity International. She is also the chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments.

The websites of Qualcomm Ventures, IDG Capital, and Silver Lake show SenseTime as part of each firm’s portfolio.

One of the brains behind SenseTime is co-founder Xu Li. Like many techies, Xu has a penchant for science fiction. Soft-spoken and with an astute charm, he cites Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem as a favorite. In the story, members of an alien race, the Trisolarans, communicate their thoughts unfiltered, meaning they are unable to lie or obscure their intentions. Xu likens this to artificial intelligence as we know it—software cannot misrepresent facts, his logic goes, and it will not conceal information that users ask for.

But his company, SenseTime, operates in shady ways, supplying the Chinese government with tech for systems that abuse human rights, the U.S. Commerce Department has stated.

With cash from the U.S. pouring into SenseTime and companies like it, there is one question that needs to be answered: Why blacklist Chinese tech firms at all, if American capital flows into and remains with them anyway?

U.S. businesses require a special license to do business with Chinese firms that are on the Commerce Department’s Entity List. When those licenses are issued, the Trump administration’s sanctions have little effect on Chinese companies that are, on paper, “banned.”

Protests of the Future Will Have More Anger, More AI, More Helplessness

In November, for instance, Qualcomm received permission to sell chips to Huawei, which is also on the Entity List for its role in human-rights abuses in Xinjiang. Huawei partners with firms like SenseTime to develop systems that surveil Uighurs, The Washington Post reported this month.

While facial recognition has heavy government backing in China and is becoming more common in some parts of the country, the creeping (and creepy) prevalence of this form of tech draws criticism from a concerned public.

There are legitimate uses: police in Beijing, Shenzhen, and several other cities use these surveillance tools at crosswalks to fine jaywalkers. But its deployment at subway turnstiles, at school entrances, in classrooms, in parks, by businesses to tag and track clients, and even in public toilets has led people to question why they and their families are tracked constantly, and where this data goes. The lack of privacy protection laws and fear of identity theft are chief concerns.

While some local governments in China have tightened rules on private businesses collecting facial data in public domains, the implementation of facial recognition for purported state security purposes is ramping up. In 2017, there were 176 million cameras with this tech built in, installed across the country. Now, that count is roughly 626 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has only hastened the Chinese state’s adoption of facial recognition. When outbreaks flared up in parts of China, officials quickly installed sensors to monitor whether people were wearing masks in public, read their body temperature, and identify rulebreakers. In August, SenseTime projected its 2020 revenue would hit $1.3 billion, up 80 percent from last year.

China’s security apparatus can be a lucrative source of income. Another firm, Cloudwalk, used to supply banks with AI tools. After rejigging its algorithms for China’s law enforcement, Cloudwalk’s platform led to 10,000 arrests, South China Morning Post reported last year. This month, the firm filed for a $573 million IPO in Shanghai.

For American investors who have poured money into tech companies that serve at the Chinese Communist Party’s pleasure, it isn’t business as usual despite sanctions. Business, in fact, is booming.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Trump demanded Georgia’s secretary of state ‘find’ him votes to overturn election result in hour-long harangue

    Brad Raffensperger told president that his loss to Joe Biden was ‘fair and accurate’

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present" which essentially renders them absent and would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province. The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan's capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said. “The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

  • Britons living in EU countries barred from returning in post-Brexit residency row

    Britons living in EU countries have been barred from returning to them after Christmas in a post-Brexit row over residency. People trying to return to Spain and Italy after their Christmas holidays were either turned back on arrival or barred from getting onto flights after being told that their pre-Brexit "green cards" were not valid for entry. The problems began on Saturday when border officials at airports in Madrid and Barcelona refused to recognise the documents despite declarations by the Spanish and Italian governments that they should be treated as valid for entry. Instead, border officials insisted they would not allow entry to anyone without a new post Brexit photo-ID card, which most British residents have applied for but have yet to receive. As a result, British passengers were turned back on arrival on at least two flights to Barcelona and had to return to the UK. Passengers on one flight from Newcastle had to fly back without their baggage, which was left at the airport. The problems spiralled when airlines also started refusing to fly resident Britons back to Spain or Italy without the new post-Brexit foreign identity card. Airlines can be fined if they allow people to fly to a country without the right documentation. At least nine people were prevented from boarding a BA/Iberia flight from Heathrow to Madrid on Saturday night despite having pre-Brexit "green cards". One of them, Patricia Moody, a 69-year-old retiree living in the southern Spanish town of Zurgena, said: "Throughout all the months of negotiating Brexit, we were always assured that nothing would change for us." Referring to the airlines and authorities in both countries, she added: "It's horrendous, and we are suffering because of their incompetence." A further 30 people were blocked from flying to Pisa from Manchester on Saturday. They included Dr Caitlin Procter, a professor at the European University Institute in Florence. She was told she must have either an Italian passport or a new photo-ID residency card when she tried to board her Ryanair flight on Saturday, even though the Italian government had been "crystal clear" that it would recognise pre-Brexit "green cards". She also had a copy of her work contract. "I travelled home to Sheffield to be with my Mum at Christmas. I followed all the rules, and it's ridiculous that airlines somehow have the authority to decide who can travel," Dr Procter said. "It's a rude wake-up to Brexit. "There are no other direct flights to Pisa for weeks, and I will have to pay £160 again for another Covid test as the one I have won't be valid from Monday, which is when I am due back at work." Dr Procter said she had applied for the photo-ID card but there is a three-month backlog of applications. Another British traveller reported chaos on Saturday night as he was turned back on arrival at Barcelona. "As we landed and left the plane, we were met by a gauntlet of armed police," he said. "All Spanish and Andorran nationals were let through and all other passengers herded like cattle to the side. The police then started checking all the 'green cards'. It quickly escalated to the police telling everyone they must board the plane and fly back to London." The British Embassy intervened on Saturday as the refusal of entry amounted to a potential breach of the Withdrawal Agreement, under which the Spanish government would recognise both the "green cards" and new post-Brexit photo ID cards for entry to Spain. A Foreign Office spokesman told The Telegraph: "We have worked closely with the Spanish government to resolve these issues. "The Spanish Embassy in London has re-confirmed today that both the green residence certificate and the new residence TIE card [Photo-ID card] are equally valid in terms of proving residence in Spain, as set out in the Withdrawal Agreement." The Spanish embassy in London also confirmed that it would recognise the pre-Brexit "green cards" and promised a seven-day grace period from January 4 to allow anyone who could show they had applied for the new photo-ID card to travel to Spain. Around 300,000 British citizens are registered as permanent residents in Spain, although before Brexit many more had been living full or part-time in the country without officially registering. Have you been impacted by the post-Brexit residency row? Share your story in the comments section below.

  • 'Traitors and patriots': Republican push to keep Trump in power seems doomed

    * Senators decline to defend electoral college ploy on TV * Democrats and GOP leaders to block gambit aimed at party base * Trump pressed Georgia Republican to overturn Biden victoryAll 12 Republican senators who have pledged not to ratify the electoral college results on Wednesday, and thereby refuse to confirm Joe Biden’s resounding victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election, declined to defend their move on television, a CNN host said on Sunday.“It all recalls what Ulysses S Grant once wrote in 1861,” Jake Tapper said on State of the Union, before quoting a letter the union general wrote at the outset of a civil war he won before becoming president himself: ‘There are [but] two parties now: traitors and patriots.’“How would you describe the parties today?” Tapper asked.The attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat seems doomed, a piece of political theatre mounted by party grandees eager to court supporters loyal to the president before, in some cases, mounting their own runs for the White House.Nonetheless on Saturday Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin led 11 senators and senators-elect in calling for “an emergency 10-day audit” of results in states where the president claims electoral fraud, despite failing to provide evidence and repeatedly losing in court.The senators followed Josh Hawley of Missouri – like Cruz thought likely to run for president in 2024 – in pledging to object to the electoral college result. A majority of House Republicans are also expected to object, after staging a Saturday call with Trump to plan their own moves.Democrats control the House and senior Senate Republicans are opposed to the attempt to disenfranchise millions – many of them African Americans in swing states – seemingly guaranteeing the attempt will fail. Nonetheless, Vice-President Mike Pence, who will preside over the ratification, welcomed the move by Cruz and others.A spokesman for Biden, Michael Gwin, said: “This stunt won’t change the fact that President-elect Biden will be sworn in on 20 January, and these baseless claims have already been examined and dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, dozens of courts, and election officials from both parties.”Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee now a senator from Utah, said: “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our democratic republic.“…More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed.“…Adding to this ill-conceived endeavour by some in Congress is the president’s call for his supporters to come to the Capitol on the day when this matter is to be debated and decided. This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”Encouraged by Trump, far-right groups including the Proud Boys are expected to gather in Washington on Wednesday.On Sunday Romney – and fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) – was part of a bipartisan group of 10 senators who rejected attempts to overturn the election. On Saturday Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, a battleground state, also registered his opposition.Hawley responded by decrying “shameless personal attacks”.Georgia, where Trump refuses to accept defeat, goes to the polls in vital Senate runoffs on Tuesday. Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate there, told ABC’s This Week: “It’s always dangerous to undermine the integrity of elections without evidence.”The Democrat lost her 2018 race to Brian Kemp, a Republican who ran his own election as secretary of state. Abrams refused to concede. Asked about Republican claims Trump’s objection is no different, she said: “Well, it’s not simply different circumstances. It’s apples and bowling balls.“I pointed out that there were a series of actions taken that impeded the ability of voters to cast their ballots. And in almost every one of those circumstances the courts agreed, as did the state legislature.”By contrast, she said, “President Trump has lost every single one of his challenges in the state of Georgia and he has no evidence.”The Washington Post reported that it had obtained a tape of an “extraordinary hour-long call” on Saturday, in which Trump pressed Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s victory.“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”Raffensperger said: “Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”Trump acknowledged the call, tweeting that Raffensperger “was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”Last week, Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a stinging rebuke of Hawley, saying: “Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”“We have a deep cancer in American politics,” Sasse added. “Both Republicans and Democrats are growing more distrustful of the basic processes and procedures.”The senators who followed Hawley made the same point, pointing to polling. On Sunday, Johnson said they were acting “to protect” democracy.Such arguments are in bad faith – blame for public distrust weighs heaviest by far on the White House and its allies. To Johnson’s insistence that “tens of millions” believe the election was “stolen”, NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd suggested he “look in the mirror” if he wanted to work out why.Todd then cut Johnson short, saying: “You don’t get to make these allegations that haven’t been proven true.”On CNN, Tapper played remarks by Hawley from January, during Trump’s impeachment.“The consequences to the republic of overturning an election because you don’t like the result,” Hawley said, “and because you believe that that election was somehow corrupted, when in fact, the evidence shows that it was not … that’s an interesting approach. I think it’s crazy, frankly.”

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Pope accepts resignation of Belarus archbishop who angered Lukashenko

    Pope Francis on Sunday accepted the resignation of the head of the Catholic Church in Belarus, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who spent time in exile last year after angering President Alexander Lukashenko. Kondrusiewicz turned 75 on Sunday, the age at which bishops are required to submit resignation letters to the pope, which he then decides whether to accept. The speed with which the resignation was accepted indicated the possibility that a face-saving deal for both sides was found in negotiations between the Vatican and the Belarus government to win Kondrusiewicz's return from exile in December, a diplomatic source in Rome said.

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Republicans condemn GOP 'scheme' to undo election for Trump

    The extraordinary Republican effort to overturn the presidential election was condemned Sunday by an outpouring of current and former GOP officials warning the effort to sow doubt in Joe Biden's win and keep President Donald Trump in office is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

  • Lockdown puppy boom has failed to boost rare breeds, Kennel Club says

    The boom in people buying dogs during the Covid lockdowns has failed to help boost the number of puppies from rare breeds. Although the lockdowns saw a huge demand for puppies, with breeders of popular dogs cashing in on the surge, it has been a "logistical nightmare" for the owners of vulnerable species. Breeding programmes for sought-after Labradors and French bulldogs were ramped up last year, and prices have rocketed to as much as £10,000 a pup. But for those trying to keep rare and dying breeds going, the pandemic has had the reverse effect. Owners have been unable to travel to find suitable stud dogs, while face-to-face vetting of prospective and responsible owners has also proved difficult. Limited veterinary services for after-care treatment of puppies is another reason why breeding programmes have been largely put on hold. The most up-to-date figures of puppy registrations from the Kennel Club show that the numbers for some are incredibly low. In July and August last year, just five Dandie Dinmont terrier puppies were registered and no Glen of Imaal terriers were logged at all. In the same time period, 5,642 Labradors and 5,539 French bulldogs were registered.

  • Sahel conflict: Two French soldiers killed in Mali

    It brings the number of French troops killed in the Sahel conflict against Islamist militants to 50.

  • We caught bacteria from the most pristine air on earth to help solve a climate modeling mystery

    The Southern Ocean is a vast band of open water that encircles the entire planet between Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere landmasses. It is the cloudiest place on Earth, and the amount of sunlight that reflects off or passes through those clouds plays a surprisingly important role in global climate. It affects weather patterns, ocean currents, Antarctic sea ice cover, sea surface temperature and even rainfall in the tropics.But due to how remote the Southern Ocean is, there have been very few actual studies of the clouds there. Because of this lack of data, computer models that simulate present and future climates overpredict how much sunlight reaches the ocean surface compared to what satellites actually observe. The main reason for this inaccuracy is due to how the models simulate clouds, but nobody knew exactly why the clouds were off. For the models to run correctly, researchers needed to understand how the clouds were being formed.To discover what is actually happening in clouds over the Southern Ocean, a small army of atmospheric scientists, including us, went to find out how and when clouds form in this remote part of the world. What we found was surprising – unlike the Northern Hemisphere oceans, the air we sampled over the Southern Ocean contained almost no particles from land. This means the clouds might be different from those above other oceans, and we can use this knowledge to help improve the climate models. Ice clouds and liquid cloudsClouds are made of tiny water droplets or ice crystals, or often a mixture of the two. These form on small particles in the air. The type of particle plays a big role in determining whether a liquid droplet or ice crystal forms. These particles can be natural – like sea spray, pollen, dust or even bacteria – or from human sources like cars, stoves, power plants and so on.To the untrained eye, an ice cloud and a liquid cloud look much the same, but they have very different properties. Ice clouds reflect less sunlight, precipitate more and don’t last as long as liquid clouds. It matters to the weather – and to climate models – what kinds of clouds are around. Climate models tend to predict too many ice clouds over the Southern Ocean and not enough liquid clouds when compared to satellite readings. But satellite measurements around the poles are hard to make and less accurate than other regions, so we wanted to collect direct evidence of how many liquid clouds are actually present and determine why there were more than the models predict.This was the mystery: Why are there more liquid clouds than the models think there are? To solve it, we needed to know what kinds of particles are floating around in the atmosphere around Antarctica.Before we went down there, we had a few clues. Previous modeling studies have suggested that the ice–forming particles found over the Southern Ocean may be very different from those found in the Northern Hemisphere. Dust is a great ice cloud seeder, but due to the lack of dusty land sources in the Southern Hemisphere, some scientists have hypothesized that other types of particles might be driving ice cloud formation over the Southern Ocean.Since most models are based on data from the Northern Hemisphere, if the particles in the atmosphere were somehow different in the Southern Hemisphere, that might explain the errors. Bacterial mapsIt’s hard to directly measure the composition of particles over the Southern Ocean – there simply aren’t very many particles around. So, to help us track down what is inside the clouds, we used an indirect approach: the bacteria in the air. The atmosphere is full of microorganisms that are carried hundreds to thousands of kilometers on air currents before returning to Earth. These bacteria are like airborne license plates, they are unique and tell you where the car – or air – came from. Since scientists know where most bacteria live, it’s possible to look at the microbes in an air sample and determine where that air came from. And once you know that, you can predict where the particles in the air came from as well - the same place the bacteria usually live.In order to sample airborne bacteria in this remote ocean region, one of us headed out on the Australian Marine National Facility’s R/V Investigator for a six-week expedition. The weather was unruly and the waves were often white-capped, but for one to two days at a time, we sucked air from the bow of the ship through a filter that caught the airborne particles and bacteria. We then froze the filters to keep the bacterial DNA intact. Ocean bacteria aloneIn most ocean regions around the world, especially in the Northern Hemisphere where there is a lot of land, the air contains both marine and terrestrial particles. That’s what we expected to find down south.With the frozen filters safely back at our lab in Colorado, we extracted DNA from the bacteria and sequenced it to determine what species we had caught. Much to our surprise, the bacteria were essentially all marine species that live in the Southern Ocean. We found almost no land-based bacteria. If the bacteria were from the ocean, then so were the cloud-forming particles. This was the answer we were looking for. Ice nucleating particles are very rare in seawater and marine particles are very good at forming liquid clouds. With mostly marine-based particles in the air, we’d expect the clouds to mostly be made of liquid droplets, which is what we observed. Since most models treat clouds in this region the same way they do clouds in the dustier Northern Hemisphere, it’s no wonder the models were off. Going forwardNow that we know the summertime Southern Ocean clouds are being formed from purely marine particles, we need to figure out if the same is true in other seasons and at higher altitudes. The larger project, which involved planes as well as ships, has given atmospheric scientists a much better idea of the clouds both close to the ocean surface and high up in the atmosphere. The climate modelers among us are already incorporating these new data into their models and will hopefully have results to share soon.Discovering that the airborne particles over the Southern Ocean are mostly coming from the ocean is a remarkable finding. It not only improves global climate models, it also means we confirmed the Southern Ocean is one of the most environmentally pristine regions on Earth – a place that has probably changed very little due to human activities. Our work will hopefully improve climate models, but has also given researchers a baseline for what a truly pristine marine environment looks like. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * * * This research was funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Related research was funded by the Department of Energy. I also receive funding from the NSF through a Graduate Research Fellowship.The research is funded by the National Science Foundation. This research was supported by US NSF Award 1660486 in support of SOCRATES. Related research was funded by the Department of Energy.

  • Trump news - live: Trump demanded Georgia’s secretary of state ‘find’ him votes to overturn election result in hour-long harangue

    The Constitution mandates that a new president’s term must begin on 20 January

  • Mystery surrounds whereabouts of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who vanished from own reality TV show

    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who hasn’t been seen in public for several weeks after criticising China’s financial regulatory system, has now disappeared as a judge on a TV talent show that he created. Mr Ma was absent from the final of “The Apprentice”-style “Africa’s Business Heroes”, a show that offers budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a share of US$1.5 million (£1.1 million) in prize money. Mr Ma was originally due to be part of the panel that judged contestants’ business ideas. But he was replaced as a judge by an executive from Alibaba, the ecommerce company that he founded, in the November final. His photograph has also been taken down from the judging webpage and he was left out of a promotional video, according to the Financial Times, which also reported that broadcast of the final has been delayed until the spring. The paper cited a spokesperson for Alibaba as saying that Mr Ma could no longer be part of the judging panel “due to a schedule conflict”. One of China’s most successful entrepreneurs, Mr Ma appears to have fallen foul of its leaders after he criticised the country’s regulators and its state-owned banks in late October. In a speech in Shanghai, he called for reform of the regulatory system, which he said was stifling innovation. About a week later, the Shanghai Stock Exchange ordered a US$37 billion initial public offering of Ant Group, a financial technology firm co-founded by Mr Ma, to be suspended. Mr Ma reportedly hasn’t been seen in public since then. In late December, Chinese authorities announced an investigation into Alibaba for suspected monopolistic behaviour, and ordered Ant Group to restructure its operations to meet regulatory guidelines. Chinese authorities are trying to tighten oversight of the country’s financial sector, but are also seen as wanting to rein in the huge influence of private tech giants. Mr Ma is a popular figure in China, and one of the country’s best-known businesspeople abroad. Formerly an English teacher, he founded Alibaba in 1999, which became China’s biggest online ecommerce company. He stepped down as the company’s chairman in 2019, but is still one of its largest shareholders.

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California

    Seven children and two adult drivers were killed in head-on collision in Central California on New Year's Day, authorities said. The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided around 8 p.m. Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner's office and the California Highway Patrol said. Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said.

  • New England power line corridors harbor rare bees and other wild things

    To many people, power line corridors are eyesores that alter wild lands and landscapes, even if they are necessary sites for transmission lines that deliver electricity.But ecologically, the swaths of open, scrubby landscapes under transmission lines support a rich and complex menagerie of life, absent in the woodlands and forests that bound them. In New England, where my co-author and I are based, these corridors sustain native animals and migrating birds and insects including dozens of bees, one of which is so rare it was thought to have been lost decades ago from the United States.My colleagues and I have walked power line corridors for more than three decades, recording the butterflies, birds and bees that thrive in these sunny openings. I was drawn to them when I began working at the University of Connecticut. Often with my young daughter in tow, I would walk there to see plants and wildlife that were absent from the forests that dominated New England. During the summer of 2017, I and a team of researchers including bee experts and undergraduate students surveyed bee communities at 27 randomly selected sites along an 89-mile transmission line corridor spanning three New England states from Connecticut to New Hampshire. Each site contained a pair of sister plots, one within the corridor and the other within the adjacent forest. This allowed us to directly answer the question: Which provides better habitat for bees, corridor or forest? What used to be thereThe decline of New England farming in the 20th century dramatically diminished the open acreage of what we ecologists call early successional habitat, which provided unique plants and cover for wildlife. Successional habitat is land like old pastures, fields and beaver meadows where grasses, small shrubs and trees grow. In New England, for example, they contribute to the persistence and resilience of many species such as spadefoot toads, box turtles, New England cottontails and birds like towhees. More than half of state-protected plant and animal species in New England are thought to be dependent on the early successional habitats commonly found along transmission line corridors for feeding, nesting or mating. Making a beeline for nectarDespite being separated at times by a mere 30 feet, forests and transmission line corridors differ tremendously. In a recent study, we found that the sunny, open corridors held nearly 10 times the number of bees and twice the number of bee species as compared to forested plots, where nectar becomes scarce by the end of May. The diversity of bees found along the corridor was eye-opening. More than 200 species of wild pollinators, half the known species for the entire New England region, were buzzing around the 27 survey plots.In doing research over many years, our team made collections of two of the most seldom seen bees in North America, both legally protected in one or more New England states, including the silver-and-black haired bee Epeoloides pilosula. Until a decade ago, this species was believed to have been eliminated from the region until it was rediscovered first in Nova Scotia in 2002, and then along a power line corridor in Connecticut in 2006.In addition to Epeoloides, New England’s transmission line corridors harbor populations of more than 200 state-protected plants, insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals. One of these is the fetching Karner blue butterfly, which was named by Vladimir Nabokov, the famous Russian novelist and poet. The caterpillars of this butterfly feed only on lupine, also known as blue bonnets to Texans, a wildflower that thrives along some power line corridors. The sky-blue butterfly is imperiled across its range and, as such, receives protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.The iconic monarch butterfly, which has been in steep decline across North America, is also a denizen of these rights-of-way. The open sunny conditions are favorable for the larval food plant milkweed, upon which monarchs lay their eggs, and the abundant blooming goldenrods along the power line corridors that provide nectar for the Mexico-bound migrating adults each fall.One surprising finding from our recent study was that there is no single ecological factor that made a site along the corridor better for bees. Our research group tested for associations between pollinator diversity and more than a dozen ecological factors that we thought should relate to bee species richness and abundance, including the diversity of plants at each site and whether or not the land was managed with herbicides. We found that one can locate or create high-diversity pollinator habitats in any New England state as long as the land is managed to maintain an open canopy and has a sweep of nectar resources. Where the wild things growWe no longer live in a world where nature and humans are separate. While many lament that power line cuts mar an area’s aesthetics, these corridors harbor a gamut of beautiful creatures – ranging from the blue fritillary butterfly, the multicolored tiger beetle and a rich array of metallic blue and green bees. The avian life that is found in these corridors is noteworthy, too – indigo bunting, eastern bluebird, prairie warbler, blue-winged warbler and yellow-breasted chat.Power line corridors are examples of the coexistence between the needs of humans and nature. These rights-of-way may play a special role in the future as migration corridors for plants and wildlife that need to relocate as a consequence of climate changes. Through urban and suburban areas, transmission line corridors could prove to be the only undeveloped native communities through which wildlife might disperse safely.[ Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Beyond honey bees: Wild bees are also key pollinators, and some species are disappearing * How to have an all-renewable electric grid * Flower pharmacies help bees fight parasitesDavid L. Wagner received support for this research from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Henry Frye received support for this research from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

  • Paul Ryan excoriates planned GOP effort to challenge Biden's Electoral College win as 'anti-democratic and anti-conservative'

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a rare statement Sunday, calling the GOP effort to reject Joe Biden's Electoral College win "anti-democratic."