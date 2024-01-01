American mother suspected of killing two of her children arrested in Britain, US police say

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was last seen in Colorado Springs on December 23

An American mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third has been arrested in the UK, according to US police.

Kimberlee Singler’s nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead on December 19 when police responded to a report of a burglary at their home in the state of Colorado Springs.

Police found Ms Singler, 35, with minor injuries, at the home alongside the bodies of two other children and her 11-year-old daughter, who was hospitalised, Ira Cronin, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

At first Ms Singler was treated as a burglary victim and initially cooperated with police but disappeared during the investigation, Ms Cronin said.

Police later said the burglary report was unfounded.

American police officers at the scene of Singler's home on December 19 - The Gazette

Authorities were unable to apprehend her after obtaining an arrest warrant on Tuesday of charges of murder and attempted murde among other allegations.

Ms Singler was not under surveillance and was last seen in Colorado Springs on December 23, Ms Cronin said.

American police did not provide further details on the British arrest, but said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Ms Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings.

