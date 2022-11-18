American movie company given permission to film in Berkshire forest

A US film company has been granted permission to film in an area of protected forest.

The as yet unnamed studio will begin work near Swinley Forest on land owned by the Crown Estate near Bracknell, Berkshire, next month.

The land at Buttersteep Rise will be used for car parking, set building, marquees and other temporary installations.

Filming is scheduled to last until next August.

Concerns had been raised about the impact on the green belt site, land typically protected from building work, as it is used for commercial forestry purposes and occasionally cleared for logging.

But the applicants argued any developments on the land were "completely reversible" and the set would have "no lasting impact on the landscape".

The "set-up" will last until the end of April with the "shoot period" between February and June 2023, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The process to dismantle the sets and restore the location back to its original state will take place between March and the end of August 2023.

