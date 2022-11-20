American National Bankshares' (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) will increase its dividend on the 16th of December to $0.30, which is 7.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.28. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

American National Bankshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

American National Bankshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 32%, which means that American National Bankshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 5.0%. The future payout ratio could be 34% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

American National Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.92 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that American National Bankshares has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. American National Bankshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like American National Bankshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

