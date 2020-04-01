American Nurses Foundation Launches Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses

Donations will support nurses immediate and ongoing needs

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Nurses Foundation (the Foundation), the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), announces the launch of the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. Johnson & Johnson and the TYLENOL brand made a $1.5M commitment to the launch of this fund. Through this initiative, members of the public can demonstrate their appreciation and support for nurses who are on the frontline caring for patients during this pandemic, despite significant risk to their well-being and safety.

Through this national Coronavirus Response Fund, the public can thank and support nurses by texting THANKS to 20222 to make a $10 donation, which will:

"Nurses always answer the call to serve their patients, communities and country during times of crisis. As we confront the new and emerging challenges of this pandemic, nurses are and will continue serving on the frontlines in extraordinary ways. This fund provides a way for members of the public to show appreciation and support for nurses' commitment and sacrifice," said the Foundation Chair Tim Porter-O'Grady, DM, EdD, ScD (h), APRN, FAAN, FACCWS. "We encourage like-minded individuals to contribute to this fund as a way to show our appreciation and support for nurses."

A portion of the donations will help support Nurses House, Inc., a national fund for registered nurses in need. The Foundation is partnering with this organization to help nurses affected by COVID-19. Nurses who are unable to work due to COVID-19 infection, caring for a family member with COVID-19, or are under mandatory quarantine, can submit an application for assistance.

Nurses are reliable and proven responders during infectious disease emergencies, providing safe, quality, compassionate and nondiscriminatory care to their patients and the communities in which they serve. This Coronavirus Response Fund will enable the Foundation to readily assist all nurses who urgently need sufficient support and resources to effectively respond to this global health crisis.

