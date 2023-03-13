American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023

The reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, whether they are discussed on today's call, can be found in our filings as well as today's earnings press release, which are posted on our website. Also when we reference EPS, we are always referencing fully diluted EPS. Joining us on today's call is Brian Murphy, President and CEO and Andy Fulmer, CFO. And with that, I will turn the call over to Brian.

Brian D. Murphy: Thanks, Liz, and thanks everyone for joining us. In the third quarter, we addressed ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment while remaining focused on the future, investing in our long term growth, managing the elements within our control, and delivering several important operational and financial achievements. For our Company and many others in our space, we continue to encounter choppy waters created by the shifting dynamics of retail supply and consumer demand in a post pandemic environment. POS data we received from our retailers indicates that sales of our products declined in the third quarter in the high single digits. We believe this is a reasonable result given the current environment. A POS data also indicates that consumers continue to choose our brands, which is great news.

In fact, several of our major retailers have told us we are outperforming other brands in our categories. At the same time, however, many retailers continue to focus on destocking initiatives, a legacy from supply chain issues and inventory builds that emerged during the pandemic. This process takes time to work out and as a result, we believe a return to normalized replenishment orders from retailers is unlikely to occur until later in 2023. While we can't control the choppy waters around us, we can and we have continued to invest in our business and manage the elements within our control. I believe our third quarter performance reflects solid execution on that front. We demonstrated the strength of our new product pipeline with several innovative new products that excited our retailers and consumers.

We expanded our domestic and international sales teams. We have amended our facility lease agreement to optimize recent consolidations and add capacity for future growth. We strengthened our balance sheet and we returned capital to our shareholders. As a result, I believe we are well positioned for the time when retailers pivot from managing supply chain issues and inventory destocking initiatives to focusing on replenishing their inventories and preparing to deliver the innovative products consumers truly want. With that, let me share some details from the third quarter. While net sales in our third quarter declined year-over-year, they grew 17.4% above pre pandemic levels. Our direct to consumer business, which largely consists of our outdoor lifestyle brands, delivered year-over-year growth of over 37% which includes our acquisition of Grilla Grills.

We consider our direct-to-consumer sales to be one gauge of how well our brands are resonating with consumers. Since those sales are not typically impacted by retailer's inventory levels or limited open to buy dollars. Our direct to consumer sales also include sales of MEAT! Your Maker, meat processing equipment and Grilla, outdoor cooking products, which are sold exclusively direct-to-consumer. Together, these brands generated over 14% of our total net sales. Our outdoor lifestyle category made up 55.6% of our business and delivered growth of more than 39% over the pre pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020. Growth in our outdoor lifestyle category, including international growth, remains an exciting opportunity for us. During the quarter, we expanded our sales resources adding a dedicated manager for fishing sales in the Southeastern United States.

We also named a sales rep firm that is well known in the fishing industry to cover the Northeastern U.S. territory. And more recently, we named a firm in Europe to represent our many cutlery brands as well as our Crimson Trace optics brand. Innovation is our core strength and therefore the key element in our long-term growth strategy. Our innovation machine is robust and new products launched within the past two years generated nearly 24% of our third quarter net sales. Our Dock & Unlock process fueled that innovation. And during the quarter, we unveiled a host of new products, most of which incorporate proprietary features and that taken together advance our strategy to enter new product categories and expand our product lines and distribution channels.

Let me share more information on some of those now. First, we recently refreshed our Frankford Arsenal brand. Enhancing its appeal to the younger demographic, now entering the ammunition reloading space, while maintaining the brand's strong reputation among the established mature demographic that historically participates in reloading. In Q3, we launched new products that appeal to both demographics. First, we introduced a full line of entry level kits that make reloading easy and less intimidating for first timers. We also launched the X-10 Progressive Press which is now shipping. The X-10 is getting rave reviews from avid reloading consumers. We typically have a greater appetite for higher performing higher ASP reloading equipment. The X-10 is a state of the art press that incorporates smart technology, developed by the same internal electrical engineering team that designed a smart technology in our Lockdown Puck, our Bubba Smart Fish Scale and our Caldwell chronographs.

In fact, based upon its internal technology, the X-10 will serve as a platform for additional reloading products that are now in our pipeline. Next, our Crimson Trace or CT brand built its reputation as the market leader in laser solutions and optics for firearms. But our Dock & Unlock process indicated CT has permission to play in the broader, more stable outdoor market. So we went to work exploring ways to combine CT's capabilities into advanced laser range finding optics. The result is our newly launched HorizonLine Pro Laser Rangefinding binos which incorporate our laser and instinctive activation technology, allowing the user to rapidly determine the distance of any object to 2000 yards. Suitable for a variety of applications and very competitively priced, the HorizonLine Rangefinding binos will ship this summer.

Our Wheeler brand is a line of precision tools that is highly regarded by gunsmithing consumers and professionals who demand performance. We discovered that over time the brand had naturally migrated into new markets, including automotive and industrial applications. So we refreshed the brand with new aesthetics and packaging and recently launched new screwdriver sets designed for these markets, which represent new distribution opportunities for the Wheeler brand. For years, consumers have relied on our Lockdown brand to protect, store and organize their firearms and accessories. Recently, our Dock & Unlock process led us to think beyond the gun vault. The result is our new Lockdown SecureWall, a proprietary panel system that works with our hangers, shelves and baskets as well as standard peg hooks to create a custom storage space for everything from firearms, to tools to just about anything.

This versatility makes it appealing not only to consumers, but to retailers as well. This spring, we'll launch the SecureWall Builder, our proprietary drag and drop software app that lets buyers easily plan and visualize their unique solution. The new Lockdown SecureWall product expand the brands reach beyond the legacy firearm owner into the broader consumer, DIY and retail markets, all new markets for Lockdown. Lastly, over the past year, we have energized our large and loyal Schrade consumer base with the rebranding and a variety of new cutlery products. And we've even caught the attention of hunters who represent a new market for Schrade. Now we have partnered with Rage, a brand renowned among bow hunters for its award winning, hunting broad head blade technology.

Our teams collaborated to create the Schrade and Rage series a trio of razor sharp, replaceable blade knives that allow the consumer to never have to sharpen their knife. The Schrade and Rage series also creates a recurring revenue stream for us by introducing consumables. These features make it a great option for not only hunters in the field, but also for everyday carry consumers, most of whom are unfamiliar with the replaceable blade option. This collaboration which is unique in our industry gives each of our companies the opportunity to market our brands to a completely new user audience. The Enrage series will be available at select retailers beginning this month. These and many other products in the pipeline reflect our dedication to leveraging our culture of innovation to deliver solutions for consumers in a moment that matter.

Based on feedback from our retailers, we believe they're as excited as we are about bringing these products to their consumers when their shelves are ready. While we address the dynamics of the current environment, we continue to invest in our long-term strategy, which includes leveraging our business model. During the third quarter, we expanded the lease agreement at our Missouri headquarters and distribution center, providing us full use of the building, creating opportunities to optimize past business consolidations and providing us with additional capacity, a benefit that aligns with our long-term plan to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. In addition, we've also successfully completed our ERP implementation, a platform we expect will yield enhanced capabilities and improve analytics as we grow.

Andy will provide more detail on these investments. For now, I want to express my appreciation to our implementation team and our employees across the organization for bringing our new ERP system successfully across the finish line. Our achievements in Q3 helped strengthen our foundation and prepare us for future growth. Long-term outdoor participation trends remain positive and as a nimble, innovative, emerging growth Company with a portfolio of strong brands that resonate with our core consumers. We are excited about the growth opportunities these trends present for our brands in the long-term. With that, I'll turn it over to Andy to discuss our financial results.

Andrew Fulmer: Thanks, Brian. In the third quarter, we delivered improved gross margins and maintained a disciplined approach to cost control. At the same time, we continued to fortify our balance sheet demonstrating effective capital deployment while making important strategic investments to support future growth. It was a quarter with several significant achievements and highlights, so let me walk you through the details. Net sales in Q3 were $50.9 million, a decrease of 27.4% compared to the prior year and an increase of 17.4% over the pre-pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net sales in our ecommerce channel were $24.5 million a decrease of 30.8% from Q3 of last year, but a significant increase of almost 54% over the pre pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020.

The recent year-over-year decrease was driven by reduced orders from our online retailers primarily in our shooting sports category. Our direct-to-consumer net sales increased 37.5% over Q3 of last year, driven by sales of our two DTC only brands, MEAT! and Grilla. Net sales in our traditional channel, which consists of brick and mortar retailers, decreased 23.9% in the third quarter compared to last year, which we believe is due to retailers' continued efforts to reduce their overall inventories combined with lower consumer discretionary spending. Gross margins came in strong for the quarter at 47.1% a 130 basis point improvement over Q3 of fiscal 2022. We benefited mainly from reduced tariff and inbound freight costs as we continue to make progress on our initiative to reduce internal inventory levels.

It's also important to note that when tariffs were first implemented, our strategy was to maintain a steady flow of new products with strong gross margins to help achieve our long-term margin targets. We believe this strategy has helped us offset tariffs and higher inbound freight costs over time. GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $27 million down roughly $400,000 from Q3 of last year mainly due to lower variable selling and distribution costs driven by the reduction in net sales. Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q3 were $22 million compared to $22.5 million in Q3 of last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude intangible amortization, stock compensation and certain non-recurring expenses as they occur. As Brian noted, we announced that we have amended our lease agreement and will occupy 100% of the building space in our Columbia, Missouri headquarters beginning January 1, 2024.

We estimate that the additional annual lease expense will be roughly $1.3 million and should be completely offset by the savings from the Crimson Trace and Grilla consolidations that were completed in November 2022. We believe this expansion will support our long-term organic and inorganic growth plan. We look forward to providing more details closer to the January 1 effective date. GAAP EPS for Q3 was a loss of $0.21 as compared with earnings of $0.27 last year. And non-GAAP EPS for Q3 was $0.13 compared to $0.52 last year. Our Q3 figures are based on our fully diluted share count of approximately 13.3 million shares. For the full-year, we expect our fully diluted share count to be roughly 13.4 million shares. Adjusted EBITDAS for the quarter was $3.3 million compared to $10.5 million last year.

The reduction was mainly due to the loss contribution that resulted from lower net sales. Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. In Q3, we strengthened our balance sheet, generated significant cash from operations and continue to return capital to our shareholders through our share repurchase program. We ended the quarter with $21.7 million of cash, an increase of $5.4 million sequentially from the second quarter, a result that included a $10 million pay down on our line of credit. Positive operating cash flow for the third quarter was $18.1 million compared to operating cash outflow of almost $1 million last year. Accounts receivable in Q3 this year decreased sequentially by $7.4 million from Q2 due to the decrease in net sales combined with a higher concentration of direct-to-consumer sales.

Lastly, CapEx in Q3 was $920,000. By the end of the quarter, we generated free cash flow of roughly $17.2 million. This is a great result and compares to free cash outflow of $2.8 million in Q3 of fiscal 2022. Turning now to inventory. Last fiscal year, you'll recall that we built up our inventory levels to mitigate risks in our supply chain and to keep fill rates high with our customers. However, as consumer demand started to decline in the current fiscal year, we shifted our approach and developed specific inventory initiatives to lower our inventory and improve our working capital metrics. Those efforts have been successful and we have taken our inventory from $120.6 million at the end of our first quarter to $105.5 million at the end of our third quarter, a reduction of over $15 million.

In Q3 alone, we reduced inventory by nearly $6 million. Going forward, we plan to further reduce our inventory and enhance our cash conversion cycle. Turning to capital expenditures. We expect CapEx for fiscal 2023 to be $1 million lower than the range we provided last quarter, driven by lower costs related to our ERP project and lower tooling costs. We now expect total CapEx for fiscal 2023 to be between $6 million and $6.5 million. Within that total, we expect product tooling and maintenance CapEx of between $3.8 million and $4.3 million and ERP project spending of $2.2 million which came in below budget. As Brian shared and I am equally pleased to report, we are now fully live on our new ERP system, Microsoft D365. As we worked through the implementation, you've heard me talk about our two phased approach to the project.

Specifically, we went live with a small portion of our business on October 1, 2022. We scheduled the second phase of the project to go live in February of 2023. This yielded an excellent end result. The first go live helped us identify system enhancements that would improve our logistics function. So, we made those changes and executed the go live in February without a hitch. Kudos to the entire implementation team whose dedication and commitment drove the overall success of this project. In fiscal 2023, we expect to incur a total of $1.7 million in one-time ERP costs as well as $500,000 in duplicative costs to operate both D365 and our previous ERP in parallel. As an aside, the duplicative costs are now complete as we no longer need to run both systems in parallel.

Both amounts will be treated as non-recurring implementation costs when calculating non-GAAP operating expense and adjusted EBITDAS. As I mentioned earlier, we paid down $10 million on our line of credit, leaving us with just $10 million outstanding. This places us in a negative net debt position with up to $87 million in available capacity. We remain focused on maintaining a very strong balance sheet so that we are well positioned to address our three capital allocation priorities which are organic growth, M&A and returning capital to shareholders. As we seek out M&A opportunities, we will remain disciplined in our approach. In the meantime, we continue to return capital to shareholders through our $10 million repurchase program. During Q3, we repurchased 192,000 shares at an average price of $9.43 a share.

And since September, we have repurchased roughly 2% of our outstanding shares under the program. Turning now to our outlook. In Q3, we continue to see reduced ordering from our retailers and distributors as they work down their overall elevated inventory levels, while navigating through uncertain consumer demand patterns. We believe that consumers are spending less on discretionary products in this uncertain macroeconomic environment, driven by elevated inflation and interest rates. We continue to believe our brands are well positioned to capitalize on long-term outdoor participation trends. However, we also believe the current dynamic is affecting us in the short-term and will likely take a couple of fiscal quarters to sort out. As a result, we now believe that net sales for fiscal 2023 could exceed pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 levels by as much as 13%.

In Q4, we expect some gross margin improvement over the prior year due to reduced freight costs since we have now sold off some of our higher cost inventory. We're expecting a promotional environment in Q4 that is similar to the environment we saw in Q4 last year with normal seasonal promotional programs primarily in the shooting sports category. With regard to OpEx, we expect Q4 OpEx spending to decline sequentially from Q3, both from reductions in variable selling and distribution costs driven by lower sales volume and a reduction in marketing costs from having no major trade shows. We will continue to identify areas for cost containment where it makes sense in the short term, while being mindful of long-term investments needed to grow the business and execute on our strategic objectives.

As we move through the fourth and final quarter of our current fiscal year, we are excited about the way we've positioned our Company for the future. Since our spin off in 2020, we have completed several major investments that have strengthened our platform for growth. They include setting up our Company as a fully independent standalone business, the formation of our brand name structure, the creation of our differentiating Dock & Unlock process, the establishment of a robust ecommerce platform, the launch of websites for each of our key brands and the successful implementation of our new ERP infrastructure. Those investments have helped us win customers as well as expand in a new markets and categories, including our entry into shotgun sports with the Caldwell Claymore.

Our entry into outdoor cooking with the acquisition of Grilla Grills and the creation, launch and growth of our MEAT! Your Maker brand. These achievements combined with our demonstrated approach to disciplined capital management represent our ability to look beyond the choppy waters of the current environment that Brian referenced. To build a strong platform for growth and remain focused on the long-term opportunities that we see ahead. With that, operator, let's open the call for questions from our analysts.

