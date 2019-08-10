The American Pavilion in the Venice Biennale: Safe and Sorry

Well, there’s one good thing I’d say about this year’s American Pavilion at the Biennale in Venice. Martin Puryear isn’t going to withdraw in protest. He’s a seriously accomplished artist. He appreciates how important the American Pavilion is and what an honor it is to represent the country at the Biennale. It’s a well-deserved honor in his case.

The Biennale, occurring in Venice every two years since 1895, is the world’s most distinguished international art show. It’s carefully curated by art leaders in dozens of countries, with each country getting a pavilion to show some of its best art. This year, Puryear’s work represents the United States.

And unlike the brats at the Whitney Biennial, he’s not likely to leave in a huff because the Italians won’t pay reparations to the Etruscans, or some other silly grouse.

Still, in walking through Liberty/Libertà, Puryear’s work show, I couldn’t help asking, “How did this happen?” It’s not a bad show. Puryear is a very good artist. His retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art a few years ago was divine. He’s a minimalist, working mostly in wood, a medium I love, but also with iron and bronze. Wood’s the ubiquitous American material. His sculptures are graceful and warm, intricate and clearly handmade. They’re abstract, though recently he’s been doing representational work. He’s 78.

The show is safe, tepid, nearly antiseptic, installed on white walls with barebones labels. It looks like a show in a ritzy New York commercial gallery, which it basically is. It’s a small show, with one or two objects in every gallery.

It’s vague, too, maddeningly so. The only interpretation is a single wall panel. It’s a rumination on the meaning of liberty. It promises “visual language of great originality and certitude” dealing with “liberty, withholding liberty, or exploiting liberty — and entanglements with freedom, moral justice, and responsibility.” This is big stuff but it’s muddy stuff. His art, like every journey toward liberty, “sets out from an idealistic philosophy to a declaration to lived experience to a social contract.”

For the hell of it, I read it aloud in Italian. I look like a bedraggled, WASPy, nerdy academic, so I expect people didn’t think I was a lunatic. It sounded lovely. That didn’t make it less squishy. I felt like I was reading a term paper written by a brilliant English major. It’s beautifully written but doesn’t mean anything. Simply saying something doesn’t make it so. I like an art show that starts with some solid, clear specifics. These include “This is the point of the show,” “This is why these objects are here and together,” and “Here are some things to think about.”

Now, I’m among the narrowest sliver of people who read the catalogue. It’s good, but a show needs to reach people who haven’t and won’t read it. Otherwise, it’s bewildering, even more so when the art isn’t the best.

The show touches ever so lightly many of the current pieties among the people involved in organizing it — race, immigration, the problems of masculinity, gun violence — but the brew’s flavorless. It’s a dignified, polite, unmemorable assembly of work that’s not his strongest and not his most original. Nobody will be offended, and no one will be moved.

The State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is responsible for this snooze of a show. That’s the State Department’s big arts-and-culture slush fund. It programs the American Pavilion every two years.

The show seems like it was pulled together fast. Was someone asleep at the switch? Puryear’s selection was announced by the State Department much later than usual. After making a couple of phone calls, I detected a growing corps of pointing fingers. I’m not interested in getting to the bottom of it. I don’t want to know.

It feels corporate. Puryear is a blue-chip artist. The show is funded by big New York foundations. Bloomberg Philanthropies is the anchor donor. It’s organized by the Madison Square Park Conservancy, a posh and distinguished Manhattan charity. Matthew Marks is Puryear’s dealer. He’s a Manhattan mega-dealer, and his name is everywhere in the show, so much so that it feels like an ad for his business. The art is almost all Puryear’s, and now his dealer will probably sell it, with the nice, fresh, shiny Biennale imprimatur burnishing it and its price.