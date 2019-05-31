W. James Antle III

Politics, United States

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s understated yet highly anticipated press conference yielded more questions than answers.

The American People Need Answers From Robert Mueller

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s understated yet highly anticipated press conference yielded more questions than answers, even if the former FBI director largely stuck to the text of his already published report. Naturally, he took no questions from reporters and he said he did not want to face any from Congress either.

“The report is my testimony,” Mueller said as he officially wrapped up his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Unfortunately, that won’t cut it.

Mueller hasn’t given a satisfactory explanation for why he did not reach a definitive conclusion—a “traditional prosecutorial judgment”—about whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice. In possibly the most significant discrepancy between his account of the Trump-Russia investigation and Attorney General William Barr’s summary, Mueller leaned heavily on the Justice Department guidelines forbidding the indictment of a sitting president.

Barr said that his, and ostensibly then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s, exoneration of Trump did not turn exclusively on this constitutional interpretation—and left the unmistakable Impression that this was true of the special counsel’s more equivocal finding as well. Mueller left a rather different impression, but his public rationale for punting does not really hold water.

Read full article