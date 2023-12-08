American Pickers returns to Louisiana in 2024 looking for rusty gold

The American Pickers are returning to Louisiana.

They plan to film episodes of The History Channel series in the state in February 2024

"American Pickers" follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Jersey Jon in as they travel the country hunting for America’s most valuable antiques and rusty gold.

Want the van from History Channel's "American Pickers" to show up at your door in 2024? The show is looking for places to pick in Louisiana in February.

The show is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell, and is ready to sell, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection withphotos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 or on facebook: @GotAPick.

The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

