‘American Pickers’ star Danielle Colby gushes over close bond with host Mike Wolfe: ‘Forever intertwined’

Danielle Colby has great love for her "American Pickers" co-star Mike Wolfe.

The reality TV star made a guest appearance on the Sailor Jerry Podcast where she gushed about working alongside her pal.

"I think he just needed a female force in his life that could kick his a— every once in a while," she revealed in the episode, which was released on Thursday. "I really needed a male force in my life that didn’t think I was crazy for expecting the same thing they expected out of life. I think it all kind of came together, and we have loved and fought so much over the last 20 years, and we’re forever intertwined."

"We’re life married," Colby joked. "I don’t even know how he gets out of this, poor sucker. He’s been a rock for me and I hope that I’m that for him too, because he deserves that."

The popular History Channel series, which premiered in 2010, chronicles the adventures of the pickers as they travel across the country in hopes of finding and rescuing prized objects with stories deeply rooted in American history.

"We both came from a really small town and I heard of him," said Colby about Wolfe, 57. "He had been picking for a long time, and he had heard of me because I liked to skate down on the river with my kids and some friends. Basically he ran into me and we were at a yard sale and I was really sassy with him of course. He thought that was funny… There are people that you just collide with in life and you don’t understand why... I think we just bonded really early, and we’ve been having adventures ever since."

Danielle Colby (left) detailed her great admiration for 'American Pickers' co-star and pal Mike Wolfe. Getty Images

Colby also revealed that the show’s success hasn’t negatively impacted her friendship with Wolfe.

"It’s my life," she said about picking. "I wake up every day to do it… I’m in a really fortunate position where I think every single move I’ve made in the industry and with my job has been very intentional over the last 10 years. I’ve tried to make it intentional. Sometimes I look back and I’m like, ‘Well, you’re intentions were not in the right place.’… Being in an industry like this, you just have to set very clear boundaries, especially when you’re working with family and friends."

"… I think that I’m incredibly thankful for that," she continued. "I’m thankful that I have been able to maintain relationships with the same group of people for 10 plus years. And to walk away from every single one of those relationships and feel thankful for the time together."

While Colby didn’t mention Frank Fritz, former "American Pickers" co-host, the star hinted that all friendships have their fair share of ups and downs.

"… Over 10 years, you go through some," she said. "And to be able to have the opportunity to communicate and talk through things – that’s the thing I’m most thankful for. Because I think a lot of times people don’t understand how to have that in their lives. They don’t understand how to set boundaries that can lead to a good work relationship or good friendships or marriages or children, whatever it is. So I’m just really thankful that I’ve been heard. Because that can oftentimes be hard. So I think with the whole ‘American Pickers’ thing, it’s definitely taught me that. How to be heard, how to hear other people, how to have compassion."

Colby also told the outlet that it’s crucial to have an open and honest dialogue "with the people you love."

While Danielle Colby didn't mention former ‘American Pickers’ co-host Frank Fritz (left) by name, she hinted that open and honest conversations are essential for any kind of relationship. Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"In this industry, [the] entertainment industry, that ego gets so real, so fast," said Colby. "There’s so many times where I have to put myself in check, or my daughter, I’ll read something and she’ll be like, ‘Why don’t you read that again without the tone.’ And I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ OK. I guess so."

Back in August, Colby broke her silence after Fritz claimed he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in two years. In an Instagram post, Colby said she was "truly saddened" by Fritz’s departure from "American Pickers" and "incredibly sad for his struggles."

"I have personally watched everything over the last decade," she wrote. "I have many thoughts but won't speak them as they are only my thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others. Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."

'I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey,' wrote Mike Wolfe on Instagram about Frank Fritz. Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Ovation

In July, Fritz told The Sun he had left the series and is no longer in contact with Wolfe. According to the outlet, the 56-year-old was fired from the show after he took a nearly two-year hiatus to recover from back surgery. Fritz alleged that Wolfe didn’t reach out to him during his recovery.

Wolfe later told the outlet that he would welcome his longtime cohost back. He also claimed there was more to the story.

"We all do care about Frank and we want him back on the show," the star insisted. "I would love to talk with him again, we would absolutely love to, but he just can’t get it right."

Reps for Wolfe and Fritz didn't immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comments.

In his initial statement, Wolfe addressed Fritz's departure from the series.

Frank Fritz (right) previously confirmed his departure from the History Channel series. Photo by Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Wolfe wrote at the time. "The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding."

"The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show's message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread," he continued. "We're here to not only take care of the past, but also each other. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."