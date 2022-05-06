What American politicians can learn from France's presidential election: Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Siddique Malik
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

“I know that many citizens voted for me not in support of my ideas, but to keep out those of the far right.”

– Emmanuel Macron, in his victory speech, after being re-elected as president of France.

For the sake of freedom, America’s political parties should draw lessons from the recent presidential election in France.

In terms of voters’ passion, the recent French election was almost a replay of America’s 2020 presidential election. Also, Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate whom Macron defeated sounded as dangerous over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as have been Republican far-right fanatics in the mid-term electioneering season that is currently underway in America.

I suppose when it comes to treachery, the political far-right, regardless of the country it inhabits, would rather sell their country to a foreign communist fascist than try to find middle ground with their compatriots from across the aisle. They hate liberal philosophies, but love communism.

That, unfortunately, has become the identifying behavior of the extremist brand of political conservatism in Europe and America. But thanks to the vigilance of the citizens of those democracies, the future of freedom and democracy is safe.

In 2020, President Joe Biden was elected with the highest number of votes ever cast in favor of an American president. The man he beat, Donald Trump, received the second-highest number of votes ever cast for an American presidential candidate. Sixty-six percent of the voters voted, a high percentage for America.

Why that passion? The answer is in the above-mentioned sentence that Macron uttered during his victory speech on April 24: Many voters came out to stop Trump from winning the White House for another four years.

Opinion: With Macron's win in France, we see why Trump and friends continue to spew election lies

Those who wanted Trump to get reelected came out in high numbers too. That explains Le Pen’s rise in the vote share from five years ago, when Macron beat her by getting 66% of the votes cast. On April 24, his margin fell to 59%.

Of course, the regular economic and sociopolitical issues in French politics were also at play. But Le Pen’s pro-Russia stance, before and during the election campaign, helped Macron overcome his shortcomings that during the past five years became quite obvious to the people of France.

At the time of the 2017 election, Macron’s political party, La République En Marche, had been in existence for just one year. He founded it. It’s a liberal-centrist party. The people of France showed their excitement about it by making Macron their president and giving the party parliamentary majority.

But Macron failed to live up to the hype he had generated. His charisma started to fade away. Then, about two years ago, he became so politically desperate that he started to play Le Pen-style hate-filled game.

He started to play the Islam card, the last resort of the morally bankrupt, leadership-deficient among the Western politicians. He introduced anti-freedom legislations aimed at Islam and Muslims and whipped up anti-Muslim frenzy. He thought what helped Trump in America in 2016 will help him in France in 2022.

France has the largest Muslim population in Europe. Many French Muslim voters voted for, neither Macron, nor Le Pen, but Jean-Luc Melenchon of a leftist party. His vote share in the April 17 poll was merely 1.5% less than Le Pen’s. He, thus, almost beat Le Pen to go onto the runoff election, in which only the top two candidates from the first round compete.

Melenchon is now leading efforts to unite the disparate leftist political entities under his leadership. His goal is to beat Macron’s party in the parliamentary elections that will take place in June. Those entities have already agreed to a deal under which they will field joint candidates against those from Macron’s and le Pen’s parties.

The idea might very well work. If it does, Melenchon will become prime minister and Macron will have to share power with him, a concept that under French political system is referred to as “cohabitation.” Nonetheless, the system still gives the president exclusive powers over defense and foreign policy. However, no president can dare go against what transpires on the parliament’s floor.

Melenchon’s campaign posters for the parliamentary election simply say, “Prime Minister Melenchon.” French voters fully understand what that entails. That may very well be how the electorate keeps a check on Macron whom it just elected president, albeit, reluctantly, something to which Macron himself alluded.

During the past two years, Macron and Le Pen did try to meet halfway in their ugly politics of hatred and xenophobia. While Macron was busy bashing Islam and Muslims, Le Pen dropped her party’s pro-Nazi and Holocaust-denying outlook and even renamed her party to National Rally.

More: French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, defeats Marine Le Pen

Le Pen moderated her views and her party’s image. Her part was once called National Front and was once headed by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen who was the party’s presidential candidate in 2002. In the first round, he was beaten by the conservative leader, Jacques Chirac, but Chirac only obtained 20% of the vote. However, in the runoff, his victory came with a resounding 82% of the vote.

The French people may dislike conservatism, but they hate xenophobia. After all, their country suffered under Hitler’s occupation.

Le Pen’s pro-Russia outlook – her party has taken loans from Vladimir Putin’s banks – and her anti-Ukraine comments were Macron’s biggest asset. He realized his anti-Muslim rhetoric was not getting him anywhere.

And then Russia attacked Ukraine. So, he switched to focusing on Le Pen’s Russian link, a strategy that worked. But he is also smart enough not to attribute his victory to his leadership, but to Le Pen’s lack of it. There is no bigger proof of the lack of leadership of a politician in a free country than their glorification of a foreign communist.

Siddique Malik is an observer of sociopolitical affairs.
Siddique Malik is an observer of sociopolitical affairs.

A lesson for Republicans: You can praise Putin, all you want. It will only distance you from your voters. American soldiers gave the ultimate sacrifice in Europe, while helping defend it. It is shameful for you to support someone who is threatening Europe again.

And for Democrats: Learn from Macron. If you don’t have the wisdom to focus on your opponents’ pro-Putin inclinations, you don’t deserve to keep your majority in Congress.

Siddique Malik is an observer of sociopolitical affairs. Find him @The SummerOf1787.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How France's presidential election offers lessons for America: Opinion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman's body found in Walmart parking lot

    Wichita Falls Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Lawrence Road.

  • Stephen Miller wanted to dip ISIS leader's decapitated head in pig's blood and parade it around as a warning to other terrorists, says Esper

    Miller has denied advocating for what would likely be a war crime, calling former Defense Secretary Mark Esper a "moron."

  • Biden, Zelensky to take part in G-7 meeting ahead of May 9

    President Biden will participate in a virtual meeting with Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Sunday morning that will also include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The virtual meeting will take place one day before Russia’s Victory Day, timing that Psaki emphasized on Friday when disclosing plans for…

  • Zelenskiy calls on German chancellor to visit Ukraine on May 9

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9, the date when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. Speaking via a translator to Britain's Chatham House think tank, Zelenskiy launched a broadside at Russia, particularly over Mariupol, where Kyiv says there are still civilians hiding in a ruined steel plant which is under siege.

  • Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling

    Aspen Pharmacare says it may have to stop producing the jabs in South Africa unless demand rises.

  • Top 5 Momentum Picks for May Despite Fed's Aggressive Stance

    We have narrowed our search to five large-cap momentum stocks. These are: AR, CHRW, PKG, CSL and ADM.

  • U.S. takes aim at North Korean crypto laundering

    The U.S. sanctioned a cryptocurrency swap service on Friday, part of a larger effort to crack down on North Korea’s practice of using hackers to steal money

  • Kenyan Muslim cleric refuses to leave jail after acquittal

    He fears being killed by Kenyan state agents as is alleged has happened to other terror suspects.

  • No, police can't ticket you for driving with a phone in hand; the bill to do that failed

    The bill would have allowed law enforcement to ticket anyone caught with a cell phone in hand while driving.

  • France's left agrees to largely campaign together vs. Macron

    Long-divided left-wing parties in France will march into forthcoming legislative elections largely together, after the Socialist Party agreed late Thursday to join a new coalition of the left that hopes to limit re-elected centrist President Emmanuel Macron 's room for policy-making in his second term. The Socialists join the Greens and the Communist Party in hooking their wagon to the France Unbowed party of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. By coalescing around Mélenchon, their aim is to deprive Macron of the parliamentary majority he used in his first term to push through legislation.

  • Judith Light on ‘Julia’ Season 2 and Keeping Blanche Knopf’s Big Secret

    HBO Max picked up “Julia” for a second season on Thursday, the same day its Season 1 finale dropped on the streamer. With that good news, fans of the Julia Child scripted series can rest assured they will be learning more about The French Chef herself (played by Sarah Lancashire) and the people who made […]

  • The University of Massachusetts Amherst Investigating Racist and ‘Hate-Filled’ Emails Towards Black Student Groups

    Black student groups at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have been targeted in a racist and discriminatory email that went out Tuesday, according to Mass Live.

  • US faces worsening baby formula shortage

    Fox News' Carley Shimkus reports.

  • FDA restricts use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk

    According to the FDA, the J & J COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people who can't receive other vaccines or those who specifically request it

  • Putin continues to send conscripts to war in Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:09 Due to heavy losses, the Russian Federation continues to recruit conscripts to the front in Ukraine. Source: Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence on Telegram Quote from the GUR: "Putin continues to send conscripts to the war in Ukraine.

  • It's going to be a rainy Friday. Which Kentucky Oaks 2022 horses are the best mudders?

    There is rain in the forecast for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. If the race is run on a wet track, keep these horses in mind for your bets.

  • Taking ibuprofen with certain high blood pressure medications may damage kidneys, study says

    Patients who are prescribed a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system inhibitor to control their hypertension, should avoid taking ibuprofen

  • Potash to pipelines: Africa’s top business stories

    STORY: Here are five business stories making headlines in&nbsp;Africa&nbsp;this week.Kenya’s president hiked the country’s minimum wage by 12% on Sunday (May 1) to help workers cope with a surge in consumer prices, in part driven by the war in Ukraine.Uhuru Kenyatta said the raise was necessary as the minimum wage had not been reviewed in three years and the cost of living has increased.Nigeria’s oil minister said on Monday (May 2) that Russia has expressed interest in investing in a Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.Besides linking the two countries, the over 3,000 mile long pipeline is expected to connect other African countries to Europe.Power cuts and floods have hampered growth in South Africa’s private sector, with activity expanding at a slower rate in April, a survey showed on Thursday (May 5).The S&P Global&nbsp;South&nbsp;Africa Purchasing Managers' Index - or PMI - fell to 50.3 in&nbsp;April&nbsp;from 51.4 in March - its lowest in four months.Data also showed S&P’s clients were increasingly struggling with rising prices.Also in South Africa - mining companies have resorted to trucking coal to ports to meet a surge in European demand, bypassing the deteriorating rail infrastructure, which they blame for billions of dollars in lost revenue.Trucking&nbsp;coal&nbsp;costs about four times more than rail, according to mining companies. But they say they have no choice.Poor maintenance, a lack of spare parts for trains, copper cable theft and vandalism have disrupted state logistics firm Transnet's freight rail services, causing&nbsp;coal&nbsp;exports to fall in recent years.And finally, Nigeria had to buy emergency supplies of Canadian potash after being unable to import the fertilizer from Russia, due to Western sanctions.Russia's Uralkali, a major global producer of the crop nutrient, has been&nbsp;Nigeria's exclusive supplier since 2019.Spot prices today are up more than 250% for deliveries to West Africa compared to last year, according to commodities pricing agency Argus Media, dealing a further blow to the country's finances.

  • Xi Moves to Silence Covid Zero Critics in Sign of Brewing Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders warned against questioning Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy, striking a more defensive tone as pressure builds to relax virus curbs and protect the economic growth that has long been a source of Communist Party strength. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]