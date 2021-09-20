American Portfolios CEO Lon T. Dolber Receives Top Honor at the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Holbrook, NY --News Direct-- American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.

As a Wealthies Award recipient in the category of Broker/Dealer (Fewer than 1,000 Advisors) – Chief Executive Officer of the Year, Dolber is recognized for his distinctive leadership and stewardship of American Portfolios’ unique corporate culture.

American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP) CEO Lon T. Dolber received top honors from the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards (the Wealthies) in the category of Broker/Dealer (Fewer than 1,000 Advisors) – Chief Executive Officer of the Year. Dolber earned accolades for his distinctive leadership of the privately-held, independent broker/dealer that services financial advisors nationwide and for his stewardship of AP’s unique corporate culture. The announcement was made during the Wealthies Awards gala held on Sept. 9, 2021, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, New York; the event was also broadcast virtually to a wider audience.

Dolber, who has nearly 40 years of financial services industry knowledge, founded AP in 2001. Since that time, the broker/dealer has grown into a thriving company that serves approximately 850 registered representatives in nearly 400 branch locations nationwide. Of the honor, Dolber humbly states, “In all honesty, this is a group accomplishment; I’m merely the facilitator. But it is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the founding of American Portfolios, recognizing its people—more specifically, the AP team, our affiliated investment professionals and their associates—who have made this possible.”

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like American Portfolios that serve the final advisor community,” said WealthManagement.com Editor-In-Chief David Armstrong. “Congratulations on your achievement—we look forward to seeing you next year.”

With a strong focus on developing technological and operational efficiencies within the business, Dolber also serves as AP’s president and chief information officer. He is committed to fostering a culture of true independence and value to its affiliated financial advisors in an ever-changing industry. Under his leadership, AP consistently receives prominent recognition through industry-, peer- and staff-driven awards programs, including the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (2019-2021); Investment Advisor magazine’s Broker-Dealer of the Year Awards (2015-2020); ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES (2021); Long Island Business News Corporate Citizen of the Year Award (2021); Best Company to Work for in New York State (2016-2021); and Top Workplaces on Long Island (2018-2021).

Story continues

Despite the inherent challenges 2020 posed, AP saw a 5% increase in total revenues, 14% increase in advisory total revenues and 12% increase in AUA. Based on customer insight surveys completed by affiliated investment professionals and their support staff, AP earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 64 in 2020. Additionally, Best Companies Group survey staff responses showed an 88% rating for workplace culture, 91% rating on overall company engagement and 89% rating on leadership.

Committed to fostering a culture of true independence and value for AP’s affiliated colleagues, Dolber believes leaders must possess servant’s hearts, and lives by the philosophy that making money and doing good aren’t mutually exclusive. AP affords him a platform to advance his commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR)—building a culture at the firm premised on the idea that charity begins at home. Dolber’s CSR endeavors began in 2007 with World T.E.A.M. (WT)—a non-profit organization (NPO) that brings adaptive and able-bodied athletes together through empowering, enabling and engaging athletic programs—for which Dolber serves on the WT board of directors as vice chairman. Today, through the firm’s own NPO, AP Foundation, Inc., AP sponsors 12-plus NPOs—including major donations and participation in 2020 alone to LIFE Arts, Inc.; The Butterfly Effect Project; and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Through Dolber’s inspiring leadership, AP has raised millions of dollars for these worthy causes.

Last year, AP was awarded a 2020 Wealthies Award in the category of Broker-Dealers (Fewer than 1,000 Advisors) – Service for its Virtual Administrative Services (VAS) practice management solution. Earlier this year, the firm was chosen as a finalist for three awards, including that which Dolber received honors, as well as nominations for Broker-Dealers – CSR for the AP for LIFE Creative Residency, a program that is designed to help usher in an urban renaissance and promote community renewal for Ferguson, Missouri, and its neighborhoods; and in the category of Asset Managers – New Product Development for ThemeCatcher, an investment strategy that combines thematic ETFs with downside risk management tools and defensive investments to reduce risk. 2021 marks the third consecutive year that AP has been recognized by WealthMangagement.com’s awards program. Descriptions of each of the aforementioned 2021 recognitions, along with an evolving sampling of resources available through AP, can be found in the firm’s Wealthies Circle landing page through the end of summer 2022.

AP was among the 346 companies who entered the Wealthies recognition program, which was reviewed by a panel of judges who selected 221 organizations as finalists for this year’s Wealthies. AP offers sincere congratulations to its fellow nominees and award winners in their respective categories: Sigma Financial Corporation, Adhesion Wealth, AlphaTrAI, Hamilton Lane, Janus Henderson Investors, QMA, Simplify ETFs, StepStone Conversus LLC, Cetera, and Parkland Securities LLC.

“In all honesty, this is a group accomplishment; I’m merely the facilitator. But it is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the founding of American Portfolios, recognizing its people—more specifically, the AP team, our affiliated investment professionals and their associates—who have made this possible.” --CEO Lon T. Dolber

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, New York, American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company supports independent investment professionals—inclusive of registered assistants and non-registered associates—throughout the nation.

American Portfolios has numerous recognitions by a number of industry publications and organizations. Such acknowledgment includes: multiple Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) wins by Investment Advisor magazine; multiple finalist and award wins by WealthManagement.com Industry Award in multiple categories**; Corporate Citizen of the Year by Long Island Business News; multiple top placements as one of the Best Companies to Work for in the state of New York by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG); and one of the Top Long Island Workplaces by Newsday.

* Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded “Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year.”

** Wealthmanagement.com Industry Award finalists are selected by a panel of independent judges made up of subject matter experts in the industry. Award is based on support provided to AP’s affiliated people and does not reflect public customers nor their account performance.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice and grow their business—all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement 2021 Industry Awards at WealthiesCircle.com.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business-to-business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. They create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Contact Details

Melissa Grappone

Sr. VP of Mktg. & Corp. Comm.

apcorpcomm@americanportfolios.com

Company Website

https://www.americanportfolios.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/american-portfolios-ceo-lon-t-dolber-receives-top-honor-at-the-2021-wealthmanagement-com-industry-awards-566275389