American Portfolios CEO Lon T. Dolber Receives Top Honor at the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

·7 min read

Holbrook, NY --News Direct-- American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.

As a Wealthies Award recipient in the category of Broker/Dealer (Fewer than 1,000 Advisors) – Chief Executive Officer of the Year, Dolber is recognized for his distinctive leadership and stewardship of American Portfolios’ unique corporate culture.

American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP) CEO Lon T. Dolber received top honors from the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards (the Wealthies) in the category of Broker/Dealer (Fewer than 1,000 Advisors) – Chief Executive Officer of the Year. Dolber earned accolades for his distinctive leadership of the privately-held, independent broker/dealer that services financial advisors nationwide and for his stewardship of AP’s unique corporate culture. The announcement was made during the Wealthies Awards gala held on Sept. 9, 2021, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, New York; the event was also broadcast virtually to a wider audience.

Dolber, who has nearly 40 years of financial services industry knowledge, founded AP in 2001. Since that time, the broker/dealer has grown into a thriving company that serves approximately 850 registered representatives in nearly 400 branch locations nationwide. Of the honor, Dolber humbly states, “In all honesty, this is a group accomplishment; I’m merely the facilitator. But it is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the founding of American Portfolios, recognizing its people—more specifically, the AP team, our affiliated investment professionals and their associates—who have made this possible.”

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like American Portfolios that serve the final advisor community,” said WealthManagement.com Editor-In-Chief David Armstrong. “Congratulations on your achievement—we look forward to seeing you next year.”

With a strong focus on developing technological and operational efficiencies within the business, Dolber also serves as AP’s president and chief information officer. He is committed to fostering a culture of true independence and value to its affiliated financial advisors in an ever-changing industry. Under his leadership, AP consistently receives prominent recognition through industry-, peer- and staff-driven awards programs, including the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (2019-2021); Investment Advisor magazine’s Broker-Dealer of the Year Awards (2015-2020); ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES (2021); Long Island Business News Corporate Citizen of the Year Award (2021); Best Company to Work for in New York State (2016-2021); and Top Workplaces on Long Island (2018-2021).

Despite the inherent challenges 2020 posed, AP saw a 5% increase in total revenues, 14% increase in advisory total revenues and 12% increase in AUA. Based on customer insight surveys completed by affiliated investment professionals and their support staff, AP earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 64 in 2020. Additionally, Best Companies Group survey staff responses showed an 88% rating for workplace culture, 91% rating on overall company engagement and 89% rating on leadership.

Committed to fostering a culture of true independence and value for AP’s affiliated colleagues, Dolber believes leaders must possess servant’s hearts, and lives by the philosophy that making money and doing good aren’t mutually exclusive. AP affords him a platform to advance his commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR)—building a culture at the firm premised on the idea that charity begins at home. Dolber’s CSR endeavors began in 2007 with World T.E.A.M. (WT)—a non-profit organization (NPO) that brings adaptive and able-bodied athletes together through empowering, enabling and engaging athletic programs—for which Dolber serves on the WT board of directors as vice chairman. Today, through the firm’s own NPO, AP Foundation, Inc., AP sponsors 12-plus NPOs—including major donations and participation in 2020 alone to LIFE Arts, Inc.; The Butterfly Effect Project; and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Through Dolber’s inspiring leadership, AP has raised millions of dollars for these worthy causes.

Last year, AP was awarded a 2020 Wealthies Award in the category of Broker-Dealers (Fewer than 1,000 Advisors) – Service for its Virtual Administrative Services (VAS) practice management solution. Earlier this year, the firm was chosen as a finalist for three awards, including that which Dolber received honors, as well as nominations for Broker-Dealers – CSR for the AP for LIFE Creative Residency, a program that is designed to help usher in an urban renaissance and promote community renewal for Ferguson, Missouri, and its neighborhoods; and in the category of Asset Managers – New Product Development for ThemeCatcher, an investment strategy that combines thematic ETFs with downside risk management tools and defensive investments to reduce risk. 2021 marks the third consecutive year that AP has been recognized by WealthMangagement.com’s awards program. Descriptions of each of the aforementioned 2021 recognitions, along with an evolving sampling of resources available through AP, can be found in the firm’s Wealthies Circle landing page through the end of summer 2022.

AP was among the 346 companies who entered the Wealthies recognition program, which was reviewed by a panel of judges who selected 221 organizations as finalists for this year’s Wealthies. AP offers sincere congratulations to its fellow nominees and award winners in their respective categories: Sigma Financial Corporation, Adhesion Wealth, AlphaTrAI, Hamilton Lane, Janus Henderson Investors, QMA, Simplify ETFs, StepStone Conversus LLC, Cetera, and Parkland Securities LLC.

“In all honesty, this is a group accomplishment; I’m merely the facilitator. But it is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the founding of American Portfolios, recognizing its people—more specifically, the AP team, our affiliated investment professionals and their associates—who have made this possible.” --CEO Lon T. Dolber

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, New York, American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company supports independent investment professionals—inclusive of registered assistants and non-registered associates—throughout the nation.

American Portfolios has numerous recognitions by a number of industry publications and organizations. Such acknowledgment includes: multiple Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) wins by Investment Advisor magazine; multiple finalist and award wins by WealthManagement.com Industry Award in multiple categories**; Corporate Citizen of the Year by Long Island Business News; multiple top placements as one of the Best Companies to Work for in the state of New York by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG); and one of the Top Long Island Workplaces by Newsday.

* Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded “Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year.”

** Wealthmanagement.com Industry Award finalists are selected by a panel of independent judges made up of subject matter experts in the industry. Award is based on support provided to AP’s affiliated people and does not reflect public customers nor their account performance.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice and grow their business—all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement 2021 Industry Awards at WealthiesCircle.com.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business-to-business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. They create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Contact Details

Melissa Grappone

Sr. VP of Mktg. & Corp. Comm.

apcorpcomm@americanportfolios.com

Company Website

https://www.americanportfolios.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/american-portfolios-ceo-lon-t-dolber-receives-top-honor-at-the-2021-wealthmanagement-com-industry-awards-566275389

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe Rock-Solid Ahead of Tuesday’s Confessional

    The Silicon Valley blue chip has been an outstanding performer in the last decade, rising more than twenty-fold.

  • UK meat industry warns some firms have just five days' CO2 supply

    Some of Britain's meat processors will run out of carbon dioxide within five days, forcing them to halt production, the head of the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. A jump in gas prices has forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide (CO2), used to stun animals before slaughter and prolong the shelf-life of food. The shortage of CO2, also used to put the fizz in beer, cider and soft drinks, has compounded an acute shortage of truck drivers in the UK, which has been blamed on the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

  • China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting private firms

    China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation of consumer-facing platform companies with a key role in promoting "common prosperity", or easing wealth inequality, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at a private gathering, according to attendees.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • 3 Retirement Expenses People Never Think About -- But Should

    Everyone deals with these expenses in retirement, but only some people are wise enough to start planning now.

  • 4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

    Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among the many companies aggressively pursuing growth today, only a handful seem capable of making it through the stock gyrations and hitting the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization by 2035. To be able to get your hands on a potential trillion-dollar company early in the game is a dizzyingly tempting idea, though, so I dug deep into the hundreds of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $100 million to see which ones could go that far. Many use Visa (NYSE: V) cards, but few are aware of the kind of growth the company can enjoy in coming years.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...