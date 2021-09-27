American Portfolios Recognized Five Times in the Inaugural ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Recognition Program

Holbrook, NY --News Direct-- American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.

American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP)—a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that provides services and support for financial advisors across the United States—has been recognized in Investment Advisor magazine’s inaugural recognition program, ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Class of 2021. The LUMINARIES honors members of the financial services industry for the dynamic and inclusive ways they are driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward. The new program recognizes AP for five awards in four categories: Thought Leadership and Education; Executive Leadership; Diversity and Inclusion; and Dealmaking/Growth.

“American Portfolios is honored to be included in the LUMINARIES Class of 2021 for the firm’s achievements in sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and leadership,” states CEO Lon T. Dolber. “In this, our 20th year in operation as a privately-owned, independent broker/dealer, we are extremely proud to be recognized by Investment Advisor magazine and the LUMINARIES judges as industry leaders in the financial services space. This recognition stands as a testament to the path we chose for ourselves when we opened our doors in 2001, which is to seek financial pathways for people in pursuit of their American Dreams.”

“We are pleased to congratulate American Portfolios for being recognized in our new industry recognition program, the LUMINARIES, and for earning this honor in each category. AP stands out for the many dynamic, inclusive, thoughtful and innovative ways it is driving the financial services industry forward,” states ThinkAdvisor and Investment Advisor magazine Editor in Chief Janet Levaux. “An evolution of our Broker-Dealers of the Year awards, the LUMINARIES program aims to shine a spotlight on how top-performing industry participants are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisors.”

Previously a six-time Investment Advisor Broker-Dealer of the Year award recipient, AP received five accolades from the LUMINARIES panels of judges in four distinct categories, the most awarded to any program entrant. AP was recognized twice for business leadership: 1) Executive Leadership: Individuals (Broker-Dealers) recognized Dolber, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of the thriving, independent broker/dealer comprised of 100-plus staff members whoserve approximately 850 independent investment professionals—inclusive of registered assistants—and more than 375 non-registered associates located in nearly 400 branch offices throughout the country; and 2) Executive Leadership Products, Programs and Services for the firm’s swift and comprehensive response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which ensured the safety of its home office employees with zero service interruption to its customers and end-clients.

AP’s Going Paperless initiative earned double honors in two separate categories: 1) Thought Leadership and Education: Products, Programs and Services (Broker-Dealers) and 2) Dealmaking/Growth: Products, Programs and Services (Other). The multi-year business initiative involves improving e-delivery of documents to positively impact the environment, as well as help investors avoid paying statement and confirm fee charges for paper mailings. The existing initiative was refreshed with fervor when the COVID-19 lockdown necessitated a streamlined document review and client attestation process, which is integral for opting into digital mailings versus paper mailings. AP’s nuanced technological improvements, client-education pieces and advisor-awareness tactics—along with major enhancements to the AP Advisory Platform that provides IARs with a single interface to access and manage third-party managed and rep-directed accounts on certain programs that default-set new accounts for going paperless—led to increased adoption of the sustainable business practice. Since its rollout, AP has seen a reduction in investor paper mailings move from 17% in year-end 2018 to 44% in March 2021, with numbers continuing to increase on a consistent basis.

AP was also recognized in the category of Diversity and Inclusion: Programs, Products and Services (Broker-Dealers) for the firm’s AP for LIFE Creative Residency, a two-year funding commitment to support the LIFE Arts, Inc. mission to usher in a neo-classical urban renaissance to Ferguson, Missouri, and its environs. The residency offers comprehensive community engagement to facilitate training and development of five young creative entrepreneurs who nurture talent within and drive revenue to a community in need of revitalization. Through AP’s CSR platform, the residency develops projects designed to bring hope, healing and economic recovery to the region and beyond. Each creative resident receives a yearly stipend and a small investment account that is managed by a dedicated AP-affiliated financial advisor who serves as their financial literacy mentor and financial planner, providing them with the foundation they need to manage their wealth for the future and see it grow.

Stories pertaining to the LUMINARIES Class of 2021 will be told in print and online via features, interviews, podcasts and other coverage in Investment Advisor magazine and online at ThinkAdvisor.com. The program’s inaugural awards dinner is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, New York, American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company supports independent investment professionals—inclusive of registered assistants and non-registered associates—throughout the nation.

American Portfolios has numerous recognitions by a number of industry publications and organizations. Such acknowledgment includes: multiple Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) wins by Investment Advisor magazine; multiple finalist and award wins by WealthManagement.com Industry Award in multiple categories**; Corporate Citizen of the Year by Long Island Business News; multiple top placements as one of the Best Companies to Work for in the state of New York by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG); and one of the Top Long Island Workplaces by Newsday.

* Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded “Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year.”

** Wealthmanagement.com Industry Award finalists are selected by a panel of independent judges made up of subject matter experts in the industry. Award is based on support provided to AP’s affiliated people and does not reflect public customers nor their account performance.

About the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES

Investment Advisor magazine’s ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES recognition program honors members of the financial services industry for the dynamic and inclusive ways they are driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward. An evolution of Investment Advisor’s Broker-Dealers of the Year awards, the LUMINARIES program shines a spotlight on how the top-performing industry participants are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisors, rather than emphasizing asset levels, rankings or the latest industry buzz. ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Class of 2021 includes winners in four categories: Diversity and Inclusion; Thought Leadership; Executive Leadership; and Dealmaking/Growth. Members of the Class of 2021 LUMINARIES were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well by the Investment Advisor editorial team.

