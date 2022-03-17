American Portfolios to Serve as Presenting Partner for the World T.E.A.M. 2022 Face of America – Gettysburg Bike Ride

HOLBROOK, N.Y. --News Direct-- American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.

American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP)—a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that provides services and support to financial advisors throughout the country—is poised to serve as presenting partner for the World T.E.A.M. (WT)Face of America – Gettysburg (FOA) bike ride, which is set to take place April 22 – 24, 2022. This year marks AP’s 16th FOA bike ride from Washington, D.C., to the battlefields of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The firm looks forward to sponsoring and participating in this flagship event for the non-profit organization that brings adaptive and able-bodied athletes together by empowering, enabling and engaging individuals through inclusive athletic programs.

A stalwart proponent of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), AP CEO Lon T. Dolber, who also serves as vice chairman on WT’s board of directors, has been involved in WT events since 2007; his participation evolved over time into firm-wide support for the non-profit. States Dolber regarding the FOA – Gettysburg ride, “We’re extremely excited to be back as presenting partner for one of America’s premier, inclusive cycling programs, where we will see pre-COVID numbers of new and returning riders pulling together to empower people to achieve something they never dreamed possible. The athletes and volunteers come away with a truly memorable, life-changing experience. Team American Portfolios looks forward to getting out on the route to celebrate, honor and ride with our military veterans and first responders who have given so much in their service.”

WT CEO and President Jon Brideau adds, “We are excited to welcome back American Portfolios as our presenting partner for the 2022 Face of America – Gettysburg. AP has been our strongest supporter for over 10 years as we continue to provide this inspiring program honoring our nation’s military heroes and first responders. Lon and his team exemplify everything that makes this event so special, from coaching and guiding our participants while riding the back roads to Gettysburg, to leading the fundraising effort in support of the organization. We are so grateful for our relationship with AP and their entire team.”

By raising funds to support WT, participants and donors enable the organization to serve both adaptive and able-bodied athletes through inclusive athletic programs all over the country. Team American Portfolios looks forward to upholding its record for being consistently ranked as one of the WT FOA fundraisers. Team members began fundraising in February while gearing up for the ride with practice runs held in their local communities.

On Saturday, April 23, FOA riders will begin their two-day, 112-mile trek from the nation’s capital, traveling north through Washington, D.C., past the Pentagon and Fort Meyer through Arlington National Cemetery and the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park along the Potomac River, finishing the first half of their journey in Frederick, Maryland. The next morning, Sunday, April 24, the riders will pedal through northwestern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, traversing the final miles through the historic Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. At the ride’s finish, FOA athletes will celebrate at the festive Brown’s Ranch Barn Party and Roast, set on Gettysburg’s historical grounds.

Team American Portfolios gears up for the start of the 2021 Face of America - Gettysburg bike ride.

