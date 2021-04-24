American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.18 per share and the market cap of $132.1 million, American Realty Investors stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for American Realty Investors is shown in the chart below.


American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Because American Realty Investors is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. American Realty Investors has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks American Realty Investors's financial strength as 2 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of American Realty Investors over the past years:

American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. American Realty Investors has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $59.9 million and earnings of $0.57 a share. Its operating margin of -6.88% worse than 79% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks American Realty Investors's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of American Realty Investors over the past years:

American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of American Realty Investors is -23.2%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Real Estate industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -9.1%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Real Estate industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, American Realty Investors's ROIC was -0.55, while its WACC came in at 7.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of American Realty Investors is shown below:

American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

In conclusion, The stock of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about American Realty Investors stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesia's president said. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

  • Absolutely No One Is Getting Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Right Now

    Gregg DeGuire/GettyCaitlyn Jenner seems to have no one in her corner in her high profile run for governor of California. The Olympian, who would be among a small handful of transgender office-holders if she were elected, can’t even bank on support from members of the LGBTQ community with several groups and activists slamming her campaign.“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the influential LGBTQ rights group Equality California tweeted on Friday. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” Caitlyn Jenner’s Car Crash Victim Weighs in on Run for California GovernorJenner announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning. In a statement, she raised issue with California’s “over-restrictive” lockdown and vented about high taxes, claiming they were “killing jobs.” Beyond that, there was little mention of her platform. Jenner’s campaign website is empty, aside from pages where you can buy merch or donate to her campaign.The 71-year-old immediately faced scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ community due to her politics, citing her support of former President Donald Trump. Although she walked back her support the next year, citing Trump’s policies on LGBTQ issues, her campaign advisors are some key Republican Party members and former Trump aides.Equality California hammered home Jenner’s former stances, adding “After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign.”“Californians — and #trans Californians, in particular — understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare and the safety of our communities. We can’t let that happen.” The group said it still supported Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “pro-equality champion.”Bill Maher’s Transphobic Mockery of Caitlyn Jenner Other LGBTQ members and trans advocates chimed in, too.Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn. I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer added. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”Even those close to the Olympian aren’t fully supportive of her run.Jenner’s friend Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and Barnard College professor who appeared on her reality show, I Am Cait, told the Associated Press that while she wishes Jenner “well personally” she couldn’t “see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”Noticeably quiet in Jenner’s gubernatorial run is her famous family, with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner silent on the announcement. She also hasn’t received public support from her ex-wife Kris Jenner, nor from Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Seven deputies put on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in North Carolina

    Car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Sen. Cory Booker made an appearance on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race - and people were surprised to learn the two are cousins

    "No, really, we are related," RuPaul said after introducing the senator in a clip of the appearance that was shared online.

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount

  • India Covid surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered

    Patients are dying because of a lack of medical oxygen supplies, doctors warn.

  • What does new Hornets lineup tell us about Borrego’s direction to finish out season?

    The Hornets have lost six of their past seven entering Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Eric Shawn: Advice if you got, or will get, the J&J vaccine

    Dr. Marty Makary on the risk of blood clots in women as Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccinations resume

  • Statue of civil rights icon John Lewis installed in new Atlanta park

    Mr Lewis was a towering figure of the fight for racial justice and died in 2020 at age of 80

  • White House defends Biden’s trip to UK as travel restrictions remain for Americans

    The White House has defended President Joe Biden’s visit to Cornwall in the UK in June for the G7 summit, as travel restrictions remain for Americans

  • With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

    With a green light from federal health officials, many states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it was being deployed: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Among the other states ordering or recommending a resumption, along with Indiana, were Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, wrecked during the NASCAR race at Talladega on Saturday.