American Realty Investors Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.18 per share and the market cap of $132.1 million, American Realty Investors stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for American Realty Investors is shown in the chart below.





Because American Realty Investors is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. American Realty Investors has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks American Realty Investors's financial strength as 2 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of American Realty Investors over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. American Realty Investors has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $59.9 million and earnings of $0.57 a share. Its operating margin of -6.88% worse than 79% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks American Realty Investors's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of American Realty Investors over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of American Realty Investors is -23.2%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Real Estate industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -9.1%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Real Estate industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, American Realty Investors's ROIC was -0.55, while its WACC came in at 7.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of American Realty Investors is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about American Realty Investors stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

