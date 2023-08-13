American River Bike Patrol needs you to ride the parkway

It's called a treasure in Sacramento's backyard. The American River Parkway is used by millions of people every year. Right now, there's an effort underway to get more volunteers to help keep the 32-mile-long trail safe for all who use it. The American River Bike Patrol needs more members to add to the team of 78 volunteers, which helps users with everything from flat tires to heart attacks. During the first six months of this year, volunteers assisted nearly 1,600 people, and repaired 121 bikes, including fixing 75 flats. They treated 41 medical emergencies, including five broken bones and helped 823 users understand trail etiquette. They also logged 27,000 miles in the year 2022 and answered 4,000 calls. "We're out here to help people. We're not cops. We're not enforcing laws. We are trying to help people be safe on the trail by being there when they need us," said assistant patrol director John Poimiroo. The ARBP started during the pandemic in 2020 by the National Ski Patrol and that got Poimiroo's wheels spinning.

