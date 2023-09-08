American River College to close building due to structural concerns in event of an earthquake
American River College to close building due to structural concerns in event of an earthquake
American River College to close building due to structural concerns in event of an earthquake
The FAA has closed its investigation int SpaceX's ill-fated April Starship launch, but that doesn't mean the company will be flying again any time soon.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Yes, this powerhouse anti-aging ingredient should be used on more than just your face for a smoother, glowier complexion.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The developer of Only Up!, a viral indie climbing game that blew up in popularity on Twitch streams, has delisted the title from Steam. After receiving accusations of using infringing assets and promoting NFTs, the game’s creator said they plan to “put the game behind” them due to stress.
Mega Bloks is releasing a 3:4 scale replica of the Xbox 360, complete with the console itself, a controller, and copy of ‘Halo 3.’ It has a removable hard drive, working lights, an interactive interior and a moving disc drive, among other easter eggs and treats. It officially releases in October.
Snap up wildly popular JBL headphones for 40% off, a set of pillows for over $70 off and a whole lot more.
After concerns about China sent Apple shares stumbling, some on Wall Street don't think the sell-off was warranted.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Elon Musk says if he'd agreed to Ukraine's request for Starlink access during a planned drone attack on Russian ships, 'SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war.'
Two months ago, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt made a prediction that “the 2024 elections are going to be a mess, because social media is not protecting us from falsely generated AI.” In essence, Schmidt’s concern lies in the unprecedented levels of misinformation that could potentially be driven by these new tools, meaning the lines between true and false could be blurred more than we’ve ever experienced before. No, Schmidt is not overreacting.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
While a medical student at UC San Francisco, Dereck Paul grew concerned that innovation in medical software was lagging behind other sectors, like finance and aerospace. Glass Health provides a notebook physicians can use to store, organize and share their approaches for diagnosing and treating conditions throughout their careers; Ramsey describes it as a "personal knowledgement management system" for learning and practicing medicine. "During the pandemic, Ramsey and I witnessed the overwhelming burdens on our healthcare system and the worsening crisis of healthcare provider burnout," Paul said.
After the Chinese government curbed iPhone usage among government staff, the company's stock took a hit. But it might be only the beginning.
Samsung is leading the charge to move smartphones into the foldable era. But its biggest rival, Apple, still isn't joining the race.
Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028. Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year. The company has already made progress toward that goal.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is close to from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. "We're testing it and we are, from what we've heard from [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration], just days away from the last regulatory approval, which would let us start production and almost immediately start putting these vehicles on the road," Vogt said at a Goldman Sachs event. NHTSA told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
A quick preview of what we expect to see at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show and how to attend yourself.
Honda announced today that it’s switching to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for upcoming EVs sold on the continent. Honda models that go on sale in 2025 and later will use NACS instead of the Combined Charging System (CCS).