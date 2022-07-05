American Robotics’ owner set to acquire fellow drone firm, Airobotics

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Some drone industry consolidation this morning as Ondas Holdings, the company behind Waltham, Massachusetts–based American Robotics announced its plans to acquire Airobotics. It’s admittedly been a few years since we covered the latter, when the Israeli firm announced a combined $28.5 million A/B round.

To date, the company has raised $130 million since its 2014 founding. American Robotics, meanwhile, was acquired by Ondas in August of last year.

The new deal should prove a good fit, as both companies play similar roles within the broader industrial drone space. While there’s bound to be a fair bit of redundancy, Ondas notes that such a merging would give the combined companies a better global foothold in a rapidly expanding category.

Image Credits: American Robotics

The companies write in a joint press release,

The combination of the two companies brings together leading engineering and aviation talent, regulatory leadership, and world-class technology platforms, providing a unique opportunity to offer a broader scope of solutions and services for customers in accelerated timelines. Further, the combined companies offer the potential to be a truly global provider of automated drone solutions to commercial markets, allowing multi-national customers and governments to focus their UAS programs with the leading solutions provider.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y68UGMycZus?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

American Robotics’ primary play is Scout, a fully autonomous drone system that can operate on remote sites without direct human oversight. Similarly, Airobotics offers an all-in-one autonomous drone solution. The company’s Optimus drone launches out of an automated docking space that serves as a base and transmits data to the quadcopter. Applications include emergency response, mapping and surveying.

"American Robotics and Airobotics have matured different elements of the DIB ecosystem, and this business combination allows for an accelerated offering set that furthers our leadership position in a broader set of market opportunities," American Robotics CEO Reese Mozer tells TechCrunch. "Said another way, in the near term we will learn from each other to further mature our respective systems. Longer term, the Scout System and the Optimus System will be different models existing within the same product family, with each specializing in a different set of use cases. See the attached infographic highlighting the primary differences between the two current platforms."

Image Credits: American Robotics

The joint companies will maintain operation in the U.S. and Israel, and will have an office in Asia. Mozer expects Airobotics to maintain its existing staff. The brands, meanwhile, will remain differentiated in the short-term, with Airobotics eventually being rolled into the American Robotics banner.

Based on current stock prices, the deal is currently estimated at $18.4 million. Its deal is expected to close in Q4.

Recommended Stories

  • Airline SAS says survival at stake as pilot strike grounds flights

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Wage talks between Scandinavian airline SAS and its pilots collapsed on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe as the peak summer vacation period begins. A strike could cost SAS nearly 100 million Swedish crowns ($10 million) per day, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen calculated, and the company's future ticket sales will suffer. Shares in SAS were down 4.7% by 1511 GMT.

  • Is That Remote Job Opening Really Remote? Check the Fine Print

    A lot of positions are billed in job postings as remote, but some come with more ties to the office than suggested.

  • Why Greensboro ranks ninth among franchise ownership nationally

    With 529 franchises and 7.6% of Greensboro businesses being franchises, the city ranks second among all North Carolina cities.

  • Airline SAS files for U.S. bankruptcy protection as strike grounds flights

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Scandinavian airline SAS has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States to help cut debt, it said on Tuesday, warning strike action by pilots had deepened its financial crisis. Wage talks between SAS and its pilots collapsed on Monday, triggering a strike that adds to travel chaos across Europe as the peak summer vacation travelling season shifts into full gear for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. That accelerated the airline's decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, its Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said, as it sought breathing space to carry out restructuring plans.

  • Scandinavian Airline SAS Files for Bankruptcy Protection Amid Pilot Strike

    The carrier has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S., saying a move by about 1,000 of its pilots to go on strike would worsen its already fraught finances.

  • Argentina’s New Economy Minister Vows Continuity Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionArgentina’s new Economy Minister Sil

  • Houston real estate giant Transwestern bets big on Vacaville's biotech industry

    The transaction marks the third in the span of about a year for Vacaville's Vaca Valley Business Park, a burgeoning biotechnology manufacturing hub.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Elon Musk's Tesla blew past Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value during the pandemic. Now it's less than $100 billion ahead.

    Tesla surpassed Berkshire in market value for the first time in November 2020, and was worth twice as much a year later, but has now declined sharply.

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. missed payment on a $1 billion dollar note due Sunday, its first default on a public bond after months of mounting stress. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire In

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plows another $582 million into Occidental Petroleum, boosting its stake in the energy giant to nearly $10 billion

    Buffett's company now owns 17.4% of Occidental, along with $10 billion of preferred shares, and warrants to buy 83.9 million shares for $5 billion.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Bitcoin Prices Struggle Below $20,000. Why Tuesday Could Bring a Bigger Move.

    Given the correlation between cryptos and stocks, a pause in U.S. trading means that digital assets are likely to be subdued.

  • Does Cutting Back on Small Expenses Really Make a Big Difference? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Ever read those financial blogs that insist that if you give up your $5 daily coffee, you'll retire a millionaire? According to investing giant Warren Buffett, you bet. After all, Buffett has grown his wealth by investing.

  • NIO, XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI) Issue June, Q2 Delivery Updates

    June 2022 deliveries of NIO, XPENG (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) rise 60.3%, 133% and 68.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

    It's hard to buy good companies when their stock prices keep going up -- especially in a bear market when most stocks are going down. Investing in equal parts of each stock gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daniel Foelber (Chevron): Share prices of Chevron stock are now down over 20% in less than a month as the energy sector pulls back from recent highs due to concerns that demand will weaken in an economic downturn.

  • Here’s how far house prices are set to fall as rates go up, according to forecasting firm

    Stocks are set to veer south post holiday, following earlier optimism over reports President Joe Biden may lower tariffs on some Chinese goods to help ease the inflation sting. There isn’t much to explain the moodiness of stocks, which logged gains on Friday, but weekly losses on worries about a recession spurred on by rising U.S. interest rates. In the U.S., mortgage applications are down 28% from their peak, new home sales are off 17% and housing starts down 13%.