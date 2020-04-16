What Is American Shipping's (OB:AMSC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

American Shipping (OB:AMSC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 27% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 29% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for American Shipping

Does American Shipping Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 17.11 that there is some investor optimism about American Shipping. The image below shows that American Shipping has a higher P/E than the average (15.3) P/E for companies in the shipping industry.

OB:AMSC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 16th 2020 More

That means that the market expects American Shipping will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

American Shipping shrunk earnings per share by 3.4% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 5.3%. And EPS is down 19% a year, over the last 5 years. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

American Shipping's Balance Sheet

American Shipping's net debt is considerable, at 367% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On American Shipping's P/E Ratio

American Shipping's P/E is 17.1 which is above average (11.0) in its market. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about American Shipping over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.7 back then to 17.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.