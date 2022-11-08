American shot dead in Iraqi capital, Baghdad

An American aid worker, Stephen Edward Troell, has been shot dead in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the U.S. government announced Tuesday.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

The Associated Press reported that Troell was shot in his car but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear. The man’s wife and child were in the vehicle with him but were not hurt, according to the report. The details of the man’s death have yet to be independently confirmed by NBC News.

So far, nobody has claimed responsibility for the killing. Fatal attacks on foreign nationals have become relatively rare in Baghdad since the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq in 2017.

According to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Troell had lived in Baghdad for two years and taught English.

“Whoever wants to test the government on the issue of security is a failed test, security is a red line,” he said in a press conference.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sympathy to the “family of the American citizen in the incident,” and pledged that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Millennium Relief and Development Services, a Texas-based nongovernmental organization that provides humanitarian aid in 30 countries, said Tuesday that one of its workers was “shot and killed by armed attackers as he returned to his home on Monday evening,” referring to the victim not by name but as “our colleague.”

“He will be remembered as a source of great encouragement and will be missed by all who knew him and were touched by his life,” it said in a statement on its website.

