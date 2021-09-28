American siblings banned from leaving China return to U.S. after release of Huawei executive

American siblings Cynthia and Victor Liu, who were barred from leaving China for three years, returned to the United States on Sunday after Canada's release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, according to AP.

Why it matters: The move coincided with a deal between Wanzhou and the Department of Justice that resolved criminal charges against her.

Beijing also released two Canadians last week that it had imprisoned for more than 1,000 days.

What they're saying: “We are so pleased to welcome Cynthia and Victor Liu back home after three difficult years being held in China as pawns for the Chinese government,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement.

“Cynthia and Victor had their young lives completely upended as they were prevented from returning home for more than three years," they added.

The big picture: Victor Liu is a student at Georgetown University, and Cynthia Liu is a consultant at McKinsey & Company, according to the New York Times. Both are Massachusetts residents.

They were never accused of wrongdoing in China but were banned from leaving the country.

Their mother, Sandra Han — who is also an American citizen and Massachusetts resident — was prevented from leaving China and still remains detained.

Their father, Liu Changming, was wanted by Chinese police for his role in a fraud case. The detention of Victor, Cynthia and Sandra was seen as a way to force Liu Changming to return to China and turn himself in, according to the Times.

