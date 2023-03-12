Is American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Potentially Undervalued?

While American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$15.78 and falling to the lows of US$12.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether American Software's current trading price of US$13.11 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at American Software’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is American Software Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, American Software seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy American Software today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $14.66, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, American Software’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will American Software generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for American Software. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AMSW.A’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMSW.A, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with American Software, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in American Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

