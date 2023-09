TechCrunch

Japanese space company ispace has invested over $40 million in its new U.S. subsidiary to-date, as it looks to take advantage of growing investment from NASA and the Pentagon in technologies for the moon. The level of investment is a mark of ispace’s “strong commitment to the U.S. market,” CEO Takeshi Hakamada said in a statement. The U.S. subsidiary, called ispace technologies U.S., employs more than eighty people out of Denver, Colorado.