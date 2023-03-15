‘American spy’ stabbed near GCHQ in alleged terrorist incident was known to her attacker

A police vehicle at Leisure At Cheltenham on Friday morning following the attack - BPM

An “American spy” who was stabbed near the GCHQ base in an alleged terrorist incident, had just finished a gym session and was known to her attacker, it has emerged.

The woman, who is thought to be in her 20s, was attacked shortly after leaving a leisure centre in Cheltenham last Thursday evening and sustained serious injuries.

A man, who was arrested at the scene was initially held on suspicion of attempted murder, but was rearrested the following day under the Terrorism Act after it emerged that the victim was an American working with the National Security Agency (NSA).

Police said the decision to treat the case as terrorism was taken when “some specific details” came to light during the course of the investigation, but it is not thought the victim was targeted because of her secret intelligence role.

Witnesses at the scene claim the victim and suspect had been arguing with one another in a car immediately before she was stabbed and a local councillor said he understood they were in a relationship of some kind.

Stephan Fifield, a Conservative councillor in Cheltenham, said: “We have a lot of people who work for CGHQ who are residents of the town. My impression is that this incident was not to do with the organisation itself, but that the victim did work there. I have heard that they were in some sort of relationship.”

Police raid house in Cheltenham

Mr Fifield said a house in Cheltenham had been raided in connection with the attack and the man being questioned was from the town.

Officials have remained tight-lipped about the exact role of the victim, but it was reported she worked for the US government and was a member of the NSA, which is responsible for global information gathering and counterintelligence.

The victim is understood to have been working at the distinctive site of GCHQ, pictured in 2005 - David Goddard/Getty

It is understood she had been seconded to GCHQ’s Cheltenham base and was working inside the distinctive doughnut-shaped headquarters alongside British counter-intelligence and cyber experts.

The NSA and GCHQ have a long history of collaboration and play a vital role in keeping people safe from the international and domestic terrorism threat and cyber attacks from hostile states.

GCHQ, which opened its new headquarters in 2002, has around 6,000 staff, including mathematicians and analysts who listen in and monitor millions of forms of communication from around the globe.

The victim is believed to have been attending a gym class in the Leisure at Cheltenham complex in Tommy Taylors Lane and had just left when she was attacked.

The leisure centre is just a mile from the town centre and around three miles away from the GCHQ building.

The victim received serious stab wounds in the attack but managed to get out of the car and raise the alarm with passers-by.

Residents living close to the leisure centre spoke of their horror, describing how several ran screaming for help after the knifeman struck.

'I heard women screaming'

Rhonda Lane, whose back bedroom overlooks the centre car park, said: “I heard three or four women screaming, shouting, ‘help, help’. They all started screaming at once.

“I went to my window to see what was happening and moments later heard ambulance sirens and police arriving. My neighbours on the other side of the road also saw armed police rush into the car park.”

Ms Lane, 56, who moved to Cheltenham from Texas, said: “My father was a Dallas cop and the first thing I thought was that it was a hostage situation.

“It looks like this poor woman had been inside and had just gone to the gym and came out when she was attacked.

“It could just be a coincidence, but it does make you wonder if she was targeted because of her job.”

Alison Street, 53, a school cleaner whose house is a few hundred yards from the leisure centre where the attack took place, said: “I heard ambulances racing down the road at around 9.30pm, followed by police cars and an armed police van.

“It’s terrifying this happened there because it’s really busy at the centre at that time of night, with lots of people using the facilities. There’s classes there and facilities for young children. It’s been a real shock to everyone. Really awful.”

The leisure centre remained sealed off until Sunday as police pursued their investigation.

Police statement

A statement issued by Counter Terrorism South East issued at the weekend said: “A 29-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

“He is currently being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act (2000), as well as on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

“This arrest is in relation to an incident that happened at about 9.15pm outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, on Thursday 9 March, where a woman was stabbed. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

“Due to some specific details of this incident, Counter Terrorism Policing South East is leading the investigation, working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South West and officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary.

"The man in custody had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder immediately after the incident. He was re-arrested last night under the Terrorism Act, and [on March 11], a warrant of further detention has been obtained, allowing officers until Thursday, 16 March to question him.”

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Constabulary, added: “I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public. We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature may be concerning and we would encourage people to contact us via 101 with any additional information they may have about the incident.”