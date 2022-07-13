This American stock counts the world's largest companies as clients – it will only go bust if they do

microchips

In our search for American stocks with which to diversify readers’ portfolios away from a shaky looking sterling, it seems sensible to hunt for bargains among some of Wall Street’s fallen tech companies – ideally one whose business has held up better than its share price.

To recap, every week for the next few months Questor aims to tip an American stock in the belief that the pound will continue to weaken. This is because of the historic habit of inflation crises in Britain to be deeper than elsewhere. Inflation and currency weakness tend to go hand in hand – they both represent the loss of value of a country’s money.

To help us find a tech stock whose shares had been caught up in the recent sell-off but whose underlying business was sound we spoke to William de Gale, who manages the BlueBox Global Technology fund with a rigorous focus on generation of profits now as opposed to hopes of future returns.

He especially likes companies whose products are essential to the successful functioning of other companies, because this tends to result in resilient sales and pricing power. One example is Cadence Design Systems, which makes software that allows its customers to design computer chips.

“The only way its clients will stop buying its software is if they go bankrupt,” de Gale says. As its clients include the world’s biggest chip makers, such as Intel and Samsung, any such bankruptcies seem unlikely.

Chip makers have no choice but to use software such as Cadence’s because, in de Gale’s words, “as semiconductors have become more complex no human being could do a fraction of the design work unaided”.

Chip design software makes the process vastly quicker, partly because, although chips improve all the time, the basic building blocks don’t change much and Cadence’s software allows those building blocks to be put together in new ways or in greater numbers for the latest chips.

Its software includes a library of these basic chip elements and part of Cadence’s offering is the right to use the intellectual property represented by these designs.

The value and importance of such software to chip makers is obvious. What may be surprising is how few companies offer it. “It’s essentially a duopoly between Cadence and another company, Synopsys,” de Gale says. “There is a third player, Mentor Graphics, but it is now part of Siemens, which does not see the chip design software as a core product.”

He adds that of the two main players he prefers Cadence. “Between them they have a huge share of the market – most big chip designers use both as they specialise in slightly different things,” he says. “Synopsys is stronger in digital chips, Cadence in analogue.

“Analogue chips are harder to make even if digital sounds cooler – analogue chips are what allow computers to interact with the real world, so they are increasingly important as we embrace automation and the internet of things, but whereas a digital circuit deals only with ones and zeroes an analogue one has to deal with a whole variety of inputs, which makes design and manufacture harder.”

The shares have fallen by a relatively modest 18pc since their peak last year. Even now they are not exactly cheap at 36 times expected earnings for this year, “but they are never cheap”, de Gale says. “They gained 348pc over the five years to the end of last month against 112pc for a broad tech index. Some of that gain is a rise in valuation but it’s mainly earnings growth.”

Nor should we expect a company that makes margins of 23.3pc and returns on capital of 23.1pc to be especially cheap, especially as annual growth in earnings between 2019 and 2023 is estimated at 20.2pc. Questor has come across few companies with stronger or more durable barriers against competition. Buy.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: Nasdaq: CDNS

Share price at 5:45pm: $157

Update: Lam Research

This maker of chip manufacturing equipment, tipped here in December after a conversation with de Gale, has also been a victim of the tech sell-off; its shares have fallen by 42pc. But they remain a top-five holding in his fund and have similar long-term strengths. Keep buying.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: Nasdaq: LRCX

Share price at 5:45pm: $409.64

