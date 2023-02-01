American Superconductor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

AYER, Mass. (AP) _ American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $27 million to $30 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

American Superconductor shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.63, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

