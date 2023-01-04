American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) investors are sitting on a loss of 66% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 66% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 52% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because American Superconductor made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, American Superconductor increased its revenue by 7.5%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 66% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on American Superconductor

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, American Superconductor shareholders did even worse, losing 66%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Superconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with American Superconductor .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

