American Superconductor Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of American Superconductor (NAS:AMSC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.29 per share and the market cap of $532 million, American Superconductor stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for American Superconductor is shown in the chart below.





Because American Superconductor is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 20.72% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. American Superconductor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 19.99, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks American Superconductor's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of American Superconductor over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. American Superconductor has been profitable 1 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $84.1 million and loss of $0.91 a share. Its operating margin of -22.71% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks American Superconductor's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of American Superconductor over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. American Superconductor's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. American Superconductor's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.9%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, American Superconductor's ROIC is -30.36 while its WACC came in at 8.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of American Superconductor is shown below:

In summary, the stock of American Superconductor (NAS:AMSC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about American Superconductor stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

