American 'supermarket tabloid' celebrity gossip magazines used on Oprah show to British media bias

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 - Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Foreign celebrity gossip magazines made up a third of examples of biased British coverage about Meghan Markle during the Oprah interview, with many headlines meant to illustrate racist overtones being taken out of context.

Analysis of more than 30 headlines shown during the two-hour Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview reveals how stories from 11 glossy American and Australian “supermarket tabloids” were shown.

Some British stories which were apparently used by producers to suggest the UK had a racial bias against Meghan, were actually exposing thowe had made “offensive” remarks about her.

A headline from The Guardian was shown which referred to how BBC radio presenter Danny Baker had issued a tweet in 2019 comparing the “royal baby Archie to a chimp.” The public outcry saw the BBC sack the presenter, who insisted his comments were not racial but admitted a “serious error of judgement”.

A Mail On Sunday online article - “Meghan’s seed will taint our Royal Family” - was also highlighted.

However, it actually exposed how Jo Marney, the girlfriend of Henry Bolton, the one-time Ukip leader, had posted a series of what the paper called “shocking ... disgusting racist remarks” about the duchess.

The 2018 newspaper headline - ‘Vile Racist Attack on Meghan by Mistress of Ukip Chief’ - was not chosen to appear in the programme.

A wide selection of headlines shown during the programme came from American glossy gossip magazines

The vast majority of headlines featured in the Harpo Production programme were specifically about Meghan, invariably her “rift” with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Of the 23 examples from British news organisations, around 14 were published only online and did not make print editions.

The first montage of six cuttings shown focused on the fallout between the two duchesses. Despite singling out the British press for breaking the story, only one UK example was shown (The Sun’s ‘Meghan Made Kate Cry’), the rest were from foreign celebrity magazines, including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly, a New York-based entertainment magazine, In Touch and Star. Articles from the Australian New Idea magazine also featured.

The Daily Telegraph (bottom 'cutting') also featured in the show

Two articles from the Daily Telegraph flashed up during the interview. One was by Anita Singh headlined “BBC comedy portrays Meghan Markle as ‘trailer trash’ American who threatens to knife Kate Middleton.”

The story included an interview with Gbemisola Ikunelo, the actress and writer from the BBC comedy show Famalam, who explained how she invented the character “as the opposite of how the Duchess really behaves.”

She said everyone knew Meghan as “incredibly, agreeable and friendly … so I was interested in finding humour in the ridiculous.”

The other Telegraph article headline - “The real problem with Mehgan Markle: she just doesn’t speak our language” - appeared as Oprah claimed the duchess became the victim of media attacks after joining the Royal Family three years ago.

However, the piece by Michael Deacon was published two months ago after the couple had left the UK.

It claimed the duchess “speaks Californian … a hippie version of corporate management-speak”, before listing some of her “gushing” phrases, including how their media enterprises will “share impactful content that unlocks action”.

A shot of the DailyMail.com article by Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel, from 2016 highlighted a single sentence, which read: “Miss Markle's mother is a dreadlocked African-American lady from the wrong side of the tracks...”

This is the first montage of cuttings shown on the programme which included a British tabloid report on the 'feud' between Meghan and Kate

The actual article describes Meghan as genetically “blessed” and who would help the Windsors “thicken their watery, thin blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair with some rich and exotic DNA”, before praising her for her career success and social conscience.

However, she questioned her suitability as a princess because she was divorced and was said to have “dropped” her boyfriend as soon as she met prince Harry.

She added: “Nobody cares that Miss Markle is mixed race or a tease, but racy is a different story.”

The producers showed a 2016 Daily Mail online article which referred to the then Miss Markle coming from a “gang-scarred” and “rundown” area of Los Angeles, which the report compares to the princes’’s Kensington home.

This Telegraph article was about a BBC show in which a writer explored the direct opposite of Meghan's reputation

In one of the few funny moments, Meghan commented how an avocado breakfast was “a really loaded piece of toast” after a Daily Express online article claimed it was “linked to water shortages, illegal deforestation and environmental devastation”. The headline contrasted with an earlier report about how Kate ate one to combat morning sickness.

Another Express web article praised Kate for “tenderly” cradling her bump, but then criticised Megan for doing the same asking “why can’t she keep her hands off her bump? … Is it price, vanity, acting?”