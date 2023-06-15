American Suspect in Custody After Deadly Attack at Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

A 30-year-old male suspect was in custody, German police said on July 15, after two women were shoved into a gorge, killing one, near Germany’s landmark Neuschwanstein Castle the previous day.

Police said two female tourists, aged 21 and 22, were led to a trail near the castle by the suspect, where, they said, the 21-year-old was attacked.

“When the 22-year-old wanted to intervene,” she was “choked,” police said, and “pushed … down a steep slope.”

“According to the current state of knowledge, an attempted sexual offense to the detriment of the 21-year-old must be assumed,” police said. The suspect “then pushed her down the slope, where she, after falling nearly 50 meters, came to rest next to her friend.”

The 21-year-old woman, who was taken to a hospital by helicopter, died overnight, police said.

The suspect was described by the local Allgaeuer Zeitung as an American tourist.

Justino Passalacqua recorded this footage at the scene on July 14. Credit: Justino Passalacqua via Storyful