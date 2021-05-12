American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan's interests

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Greg Kelly speaks during an interview in Tokyo. Kelly, on trial in Japan on charges related to former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, asserted his innocence Wednesday, May 12, 2021, testifying he had always acted legally and in the “best interests of Nissan.” (Kyodo News via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — An American lawyer on trial in Japan on charges related to reporting of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation asserted his innocence Wednesday, testifying he acted legally and in Nissan's best interests.

Greg Kelly, a former executive vice president at Nissan Motor Co., told the Tokyo District Court he was worried Ghosn might job-hop after taking a big pay cut in 2010, when Japan began requiring disclosures of high executive pay.

“He became a retention risk,” Kelly said in response to questioning by his chief defense lawyer, Yoichi Kitamura.

“We were fortunate to have a CEO as talented as Carlos Ghosn,” he said.

Starting in 2010, Ghosn's annual pay was cut by about half, or 1 billion yen ($10 million). Company officials had worried about potential public criticism since big executive paychecks are rare in Japan. After the pay cut, Ghosn was making considerably less than his counterparts at U.S. and European automakers.

Ghosn and Kelly were arrested in late 2018. Ghosn was charged with underreporting his compensation and with breach of trust. But he fled to Lebanon while out on bail. Kelly is facing charges of conspiring with Ghosn to underreport his pay.

A key focus of the trial is whether the unpaid money was ever decided upon. Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, says he is innocent and the money was not decided upon or paid.

Testimony and documents presented during the trial show Kelly sought ways to compensate Ghosn through possible post-retirement consultancy fees and a deal paying him not to leave for a rival company, known as a “non-compete” agreement.

Prosecutors says they're confident about their cases against both Ghosn and Kelly.

During Wednesday's hearing, Kelly said that before the trial began he had never seen detailed calculations of Ghosn's potential pay, which were handled by another Nissan executive who reported directly to Ghosn.

Kelly worked as a labor and environmental lawyer in the U.S. before joining Nissan in 1988. He testified that his exchanges with the executive, Toshiaki Ohnuma, tended to be short and superficial because Ohnuma’s English was limited and Kelly doesn’t speak much Japanese.

Ohnuma took a plea bargain and testified last year for the prosecution, outlining how he worked on Ghosn’s “unpaid compensation.”

If convicted, Kelly faces up to 15 in prison. The conviction rate in Japan is higher than 99%. A verdict isn’t expected for months.

Yokohama-based Nissan has sunk into losses since the Ghosn scandal surfaced, and the pandemic has added to those woes. Its new chief executive, Makoto Uchida, has promised a comeback.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Hard-liner Ahmadinejad again seeks to be Iran's president

    Iran's former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registered Wednesday to run again for the Islamic Republic's presidency, raising the possibility that the populist leader who rapidly advanced Tehran's nuclear program to challenge the West could return to the country's top civilian post. Ahmadinejad's attempt to run again in 2017 disregarded the words of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had warned the firebrand, Holocaust-questioning politician his standing for office would be a “polarized situation” that would be “harmful for the county.” This time, however, Khamenei seemingly isn't directly challenging the candidacy of the 64-year-old former Tehran mayor, who joins a wide-open election to replace the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

  • No Mike Trout, David Fletcher or Justin Upton means no win for Angels

    Angels manager Joe Maddon decides to give Mike Trout, David Fletcher and Justin Upton the day off before a lopsided 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

  • Former NFL quarterback and college football record holder Colt Brennan has died at 37

    Colt Brennan, who broke the NCAA record for career touchdown passes in a single season, died on Tuesday at the age of 37.

  • Rainstorms flooding the garden? Take these suggestions to divert water

    Both a rain garden and a bioswale slow the movement, allowing the water to soak into the soil and reduce flash flooding issues

  • Uganda's Yoweri Museveni: How an ex-rebel has stayed in power for 35 years

    The vast majority of Ugandans have only known one president - Yoweri Museveni.

  • The Audi A6 Allroad Lives Up to the Cult Following

    We brought Audi's newest all-terrain wagon to Avantoberfest, a gathering of Audi long-roof superfans.

  • US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States' track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Games. The team was set to train in Chiba, the prefecture neighbouring Tokyo, leading up to the summer Games, but cancelled "out of concerns for their athletes' safety", according to a statement from the Chiba administration. "It is a shame they have decided to cancel, but I believe they made the best decision possible in the current situation," Chiba governor Toshihito Kumagai said in the statement.

  • Obi Toppin with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/11/2021

  • Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza

    Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting. "What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar said police 'executed' Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot and that the feds are 'harassing peaceful patriots'

    Gosar criticized the Justice Department, which has charged hundreds in the attack, and called Babbitt a "young lady, a veteran wrapped in a US flag."

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

    George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/oqaoxAMTYQ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 12, 2021 Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company." House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies." More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • Ellen DeGeneres' show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson 'threw the first brick'

    Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • Zack Snyder says Netflix saved his zombie heist movie 'Army of the Dead' after it sat on the shelf for over 10 years - and 'mind-boggling' sequels could be coming

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.

  • The farthest spacecraft from Earth has detected a 'hum' in the space beyond our solar system

    The Voyager 1 probe left our solar system nearly a decade ago. It recently detected a faint hum made by interstellar gas.

  • Dr. Fauci's wife says she wasn't surprised by his 'sexiest man' nomination: 'I've always found him sexy'

    Fauci's wife, bioethicist Christine Grady, discussed his PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive nod and caring for her husband during the pandemic on Clubhouse.

  • More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

  • Inside Liz Cheney's plans to continue fighting for soul of GOP after leadership ouster

    As she faces a vote to be thrown out of House Republican leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney has told associates she doesn’t plan on going anywhere — and plans to run for re-election.What to watch: In the meantime, as she sees it, she will aggressively pursue a fight for the soul of the Republican Party, after an expected vote to strip her of her role as GOP conference chair, the party's No. 3 House post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cheney, who today faces a 9 a.m. confrontation with the conference she chairs, views Trumpism in general — and election denial specifically — as an ongoing threat to democracy.And she will not accede to her colleagues’ desires to please shut up.Last night, at 8:06 p.m., Cheney — the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress — said so on the House floor."Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar," Cheney declared from her lectern, to a near-empty chamber. "I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy."Axios is told Cheney will take her case to the public with speeches and other appearances. Cheney and her team has been intentional about painting the stakes as higher than a squabble about a leadership job, but instead about truth and the future of the Republican Party.Look for the congresswoman to be active in midterm races and other elections, as she works to mold a future Republican Party that looks more like a Cheney party and less like a Trump party. With House Republicans on the brink of replacing Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, watch for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to argue that a conference with unified leaders can now turn to fighting President Biden and Speaker Pelosi.Look for McCarthy to stress food and gas prices, jobs and school reopenings. Reality check: Cheney has her work cut out for her. Polling shows it's still Trump’s party — and it’s not a close call.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free